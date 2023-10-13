The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis discovers Mamie’s secret?

As far as mysteries go on The Young and the Restless, there are few currently floating around Genoa City. For example, what is Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) endgame in his plan of revenge for the Abbotts? He’s admitted to wanting to snatch Jabot from them, but in the same breath said he didn’t care about the company. He also alluded to the fact that framing Billy (Jason Thompson) for embezzlement was just a diversion so he could pull off something bigger. However, he’s yet to reveal what that something is.

We must also note that Tucker hasn’t expressed what he plans to do with his career now that he and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are apparently no longer moving forward with Simply Ashley.

Another mystery on the soap is who Mamie (Veronica Redd) is working with in her recent acquisition of a stake in Chancellor-Winters. Furthermore, while she expressed buying into the company was a smart business decision and a move that helps her reconnect with her family, she has subtly hinted that she has more in store than just the purchase.

Veronica Redd, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now with all of that said, Devon (Bryton James) has a hunch Tucker and Mamie could secretly be in cahoots. That somehow the mysterious moves of Tucker and Mamie are connected. Despite Tucker denying such a connection exists, Devon is still highly suspicious.

Well, as it turns out, it looks like Mamie and Tucker do have a secret between them that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will uncover in some capacity. According to reports, in the coming weeks, Phyllis will confront Tucker over this secret in an effort to get him to stop from feeling he can control her. Since the moment she decided to help him frame Billy weeks ago, he thinks he’s able to hold the secret over her head. That’s a position Phyllis never enjoys.

It looks like whatever Phyllis discovers may actually be enough to make Tucker a bit concerned, although he probably won’t give her the satisfaction of knowing that. So what could this secret Mamie/Tucker connection be and what are the two planning?

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we were to take a guess, we suspect Tucker knew that Victor (Eric Braeden) was the original silent investor in Chancellor-Winters. Tucker then reached out to Mamie and pressed her to ask Victor about buying the investment from him, which The Mustache was happy to sell.

We imagine Tucker probably convinced Mamie it was a smart business opportunity, but he also probably played up the angles of family and revenge. From a family perspective, Tucker may have shared that he intends on working his way into Chancellor-Winters and that it is his right as Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanne Cooper) biological son. Plus, like Mamie, he has relatives already working at the company.

Now from the point of revenge, no one is oblivious to the hatred that exists between Mamie and Jill (Jess Walton). Tucker may nudged Mamie that buying into Chancellor-Winters would really get under her nemesis’ skin, which it has.

Is it possible that he also promised that he’d help Mamie snatch the company from Jill? Sure it is. It would actually be poetic if that happened considering Jill once forced Mamie to leave town years ago.

Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

You may be thinking these are all good points for Tucker and Mamie to work together, but wonder why Mamie would work with an enemy of the Abbotts given how close she is to the family?

Sometimes money and revenge are just that powerful of a driving force. Not to mention, it’s possible that Mamie didn’t get the full story of the friction between him and the Abbotts until after she already made a deal. Looking at her reaction to witnessing Tucker’s impromptu wedding party visit to the Abbott mansion, she appeared a bit shocked at the amount of vitriol in the room.

All in all, we’ll have to see what exactly is going on with Mr. McCall and Ms. Johnson.