The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon receives a surprise visit from Heather?

Things may become rather haunting for The Young and the Restless’ Sharon (Sharon Case) this Halloween season, as it’s been teased she’s getting one heck of a surprise. We think her horrifying surprise may be a visit from Heather (Vail Bloom).

That’s right. Despite there being an active investigation into the attorney’s murder, with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) currently the number one suspect in the crime, we think Heather is about to pay Sharon a visit. Our suspicion largely stems from the big clue seen in the end credit casting reel for The Young and the Restless episode from October 30. As seen below around the 33-second mark, Bloom’s name pops up, seemingly hinting that she’s about to resurface on the soap.

#yr Cast Claire is now Newman Heather is in the cast 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4qcuu2YFpoOctober 29, 2024

Now again, Heather is dead. Her body has been found and identified, and Chance (Conner Floyd) recently followed the evidence and arrested Daniel. Of course, Daniel didn’t actually murder her, but Sharon set him up to take the fall for the crime thinking she did (although we’ve long speculated that Sharon isn’t the true killer either, but simply believes she is). So there's a good chance Heather is back in Genoa City as Sharon’s hallucination.

For months now, Sharon has been hallucinating quite a few people as her mental health struggles continue to get worse. She’s had conversations with her deceased daughter Cassie (Camryn Grimes), has got rather steamy with an imaginary Nick (Joshua Morrow) and continues to let Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) guide her to making horrible decisions. So Sharon hallucinating Heather is certainly in the realm of possibilities.

We should point out that during the week of October 28, Sharon has been feeling incredibly guilty for not only framing Daniel for murder, but also for what she’s taken from him and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant). The guilt Sharon feels may push her to imagine Heather.

Sharon Case in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s not hard to picture Sharon at home pacing back and forth when Heather arrives. Heather may shame her for all the destruction she’s brought to Daniel’s life and note that regardless of what happened to Cassie years ago, Sharon’s actions are beyond cruel. That conversation would certainly rattle the Crimson Lights owner and could push her to do something drastic, like run away or turn herself in.

If Sharon doesn’t hallucinate Heather, we also think there’s a chance she could have a dream where Heather appears. Perhaps, the dream may still make Sharon feel guilty, or maybe the dream sheds more light on what happened the night of the murder.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans will recall that when Sharon went to Daniel’s condo that night, she and Heather argued, but then Sharon blacked out. When she woke up, she saw Heather’s body lying on the floor and just assumed she was responsible for what happened. Will Sharon finally have a dream of that night that will be less fantasy and more of a recollection of what transpired? From a viewer's perspective, it would certainly be nice to start to get some clarity about the truth of that night. We’ll just have to stay tuned to see what happens next in this whole ordeal.