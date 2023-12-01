The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor refuses to accept Claire in the family?

Long-lost relatives on The Young and the Restless are not entirely unfamiliar. But when it comes to Claire (Hayley Erin) potentially being the presumed-dead daughter of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) all grown up, we’re entering not-so-familiar territory. Especially given all Claire and Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) put the Newmans and Cole through to make this big reveal.

Now viewers of the show know that the identity of Claire’s true parents is still very much a mystery. While Aunt Jordan has alleged that she stole Victoria and Cole’s daughter Eve from the hospital and gave them a child who eventually died from an infection shortly after birth, no one except for Claire believes the deranged woman. In fact, Victoria and Cole so far have outright rejected this retelling of events, writing it off as lies from a criminal.

However, we couldn’t help but notice that even as the exes were professing their disbelief that Claire is really their daughter, Victoria looked as if she was second-guessing what she thought she knew. Even in the following preview clip for the episodes airing during the week of December 4, Victoria questions if what Aunt Jordan shared could be true.

#yr Preview pic.twitter.com/iFcMAntQcnNovember 30, 2023 See more

If we had to guess, we think Claire is in fact Eve, and Jordan’s tale of events is true. The Young and the Restless as of late has put an awful lot of work into developing Claire’s character and creating moments to remind viewers of who Cole and his mother, Eve Howard (Margaret Mason), are on the show, even airing a special episode dedicated to Eve on Thanksgiving day.

Not to mention, Cole is back on the soap after being gone for over 20 years. It just seems unlikely that all of this would be done if Claire weren’t really a Newman heir.

With all that being said, a DNA test still needs to be done to prove Claire’s parentage, and we think that’s coming soon. If the test proves Claire is Victoria’s daughter, then we imagine Victoria and Cole doing their best to embrace her as her parents, even helping Claire get out of her current legal predicament. But just because Victoria may be welcoming to a long-lost daughter, don’t expect the entire Newman clan to do the same.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Claire has done some horrible things over the last few months. She kidnapped Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria, and injected them all with poison. Plus, she pumped Nikki full of alcohol over the last few days, which clearly will be detrimental to her sobriety, as seen in the above preview video. Not to mention, Nick was stabbed as a result of Claire’s wrongdoings.

Plus, the Newmans aren’t exactly known for letting go of their grudges, especially Victor. The Mustache has made an art form of not burying the hatchet and crafting some of the most twisted plans of revenge.

He already pretty much dubbed Claire as unhinged and demented, and that may not change just because she is in his bloodline. No one tends to get away with trying to kill his children or attacking the love of his life in Nikki, so it’s possible Claire will not be the exception this time.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If this all comes true, Victoria and Victor may be headed toward another massive collision, as she may want to protect her daughter at all costs. How funny and ironic would it be if Victoria justifies her support of Claire and argues that Victor gives Adam (Mark Grossman) chance after chance, regardless of the things he’s done over the years?

As the Claire saga continues to unfold, we’ll be watching.