This character is Carter's biggest threat on The Bold and the Beautiful

After something of a breakthrough with Ridge, Carter needs to be very wary of this one character on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Amid all of the strife between Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and the Forresters, one thing has remained true throughout: Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Eric (John McCook) have all agreed that Carter is a good man. They think he’s been influenced by the wrong people, and as the takeover story plays out it looks like they were right.

In the February 17 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge asks Carter if he would have taken over the company if Ridge had been in favor of Carter’s proposal to expand Forrester Creations into a global luxury brand. Carter’s response — silence — reveals that despite his claims that the takeover was necessary to grow the brand, it might not have happened even though he was determined to right the wrongs against Hope (Annika Noelle) and the Logans. Essentially, Ridge is forcing Carter to see that his love for Hope is what has been guiding his actions because none of this is like him.

Here’s the thing — Carter already had the idea for the LLC paperwork in mind before everything happened that led to Hope getting fired. He didn’t come up with it as retaliation as he’d been tasked with putting the LLC together long before any of those issues started.

After seeing how Hope was treated, the idea of the takeover started gnawing at him and by then, he’d told Hope about his ideas to grow the company. It was her encouragement that really pushed him to put the takeover plan in motion.

Now that he’s having second thoughts though, Hope’s true colors are coming through. The idea of losing her “throne” and returning the company to the Forresters is making her furious. She didn’t have to sacrifice anything while everyone around her, including her mother and Carter, lost a great deal.

Suddenly, it’s starting to look less and less like Hope is in her relationship with Carter for the right reasons. I think it’s entirely possible that they started out as a couple that made sense after knowing each other for so long, but now she’s more interested in the power she gains through him.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If he keeps going with Hope, Carter is going to lose everyone in his life. His devotion to Hope is causing tension and she’s leading him down a dark path that only seems to be serving her own interests. Her desperation to hold onto this newfound power is starting to show; now is the time for Carter to cut his losses and run. The most dangerous person in Carter’s circle right now is the woman he loves, and if he doesn’t part ways with her soon, he’s going to lose everything.