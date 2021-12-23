This 'Chase' star gives very strong answer to the question: Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

Die Hard was one of the many Christmas movies on TV in the UK last night (Dec. 22), and one of the stars of ITV's hit game shows, The Chase, has got some very strong words for anyone who doesn't think Die Hard is a Christmas movie!

As one of the six chasers, Paul Sinha, aka "The Sinnerman" is no stranger to exchanging fighting talk with contestants or bantering with host Bradley Walsh. Now he's added his answer to this common Christmas conundrum on Twitter.

He didn't hold any of his feelings back either, writing: "The most accurate answer to "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" is "Of course it is ********. Exactly how many Christmas references do you need?"

We wonder what the other Chasers think about Die Hard... (Image credit: ITV)

Sinha highlighted just a couple of references which he thinks clearly demonstrate how Die Hard is should indeed fit alongside the likes of Gremlins, Home Alone, and Elf as a Christmas classic. Naturally, this led to a huge debate amongst his followers, as lots of them had their own strong opinions about whether the film is a Christmas classic or not.

Many people think it's not truly Christmas until they've watched John McClane (Bruce Willis) fight his way to the top of Nakatomi Plaza to take on the villainous Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), but there were still plenty of people willing to deny The Sinnerman's emphatic stance on Die Hard.

If you are one of the people who believes that Die Hard is a Christmas movie but haven't gotten around to watching it before the big day, Die Hard is available to stream right now on Prime Video, Peacock, and Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.

If you want to watch even more films to help you get into the festive spirit, we've got lots of guides for all the best Christmas movies. From the best Christmas movies on Disney Plus, best Hallmark Christmas movies, the best Netflix Christmas movies, and even the best Christmas movies with dogs, we're guaranteed you'll find a new fave to add to your list of must-watch movies every festive season.