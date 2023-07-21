This Morning star joins I'm A Celebrity after bidding war with Strictly Come Dancing

This Morning star Josie Gibson has reportedly signed up to do I'm A Celebrity 2023 after winning a rival bid from Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

According to The Sun, ITV and BBC were in a bidding war for TV's most wanted woman and Strictly Come Dancing could not match I'm A Celebrity's huge six-figure deal they offered the daytime favourite.

An ITV insider allegedly told the publication: “Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her.

"She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her.

“She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates.

“For all those reasons they were hellbent on getting her. And if she was lured by the glitter of Strictly they weren’t going to let her go without a fight.

Josie Gibson presents This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby. (Image credit: ITV)

“Talks between Josie’s reps and bosses of the two shows had been going on for months and represented a real dilemma for the telly host.

“She knows both shows are hugely popular with the public and have the potential to boost anyone’s career who appears on them.”

Josie is no stranger to reality TV as she won Big Brother in 2010, before becoming a competition announcer on This Morning in 2019.

Now, she has become a firm fan-favourite hosting This Morning alongside presenter Holly Willoughby following Phillip Schofield's exit.

If the rumour is true, Josie could potentially be joining Coronation Street legend Alan Halsall in the Australian jungle after it was revealed that he was in talks to join the show.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 will air later this year.