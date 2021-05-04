Tom Cavanaugh and Carlos Valdes to exit 'The Flash' after Season 7

Deadline has reported that Tom Cavanaugh and Carlos Valdes will not be renewing their contracts to return to The Flash once Season 7 comes to a close. The news is a major blow to fans of the series, as Valdes' Cisco Ramon has always been the heart of the series, and Cavanaugh's Wells has been a long-standing mentor to all members of the team.

Cavanaugh's character has already all but exited, with Harrison Wells' final arc coming to a close at the beginning of Season 7. His loss has already been hugely felt as the regains its footing after the pandemic — and that's with the potential for his return lurking in the air. The idea that he'll be departing for good does not signal a solid future for The Flash. The future of Cisco Ramon is currently unknown, but it's assumed he'll be sticking around until the Season 7 finale at this time.

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed,” The Flash executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline about the departure of the actors. “Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

Cavanaugh and Valdes were members of the last remaining six original cast members on the series. The remainder include Grant Gustin (The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen), Jesse L. Martin (Joe West) and Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost).