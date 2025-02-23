Tom Hanks' new wildlife series The Americas premieres tonight on NBC
The two-time Oscar winner will serve as narrator for the ten-part nature extravaganza
He's famously lent his voice to classic kids' movies like Cars, The Polar Express and the Toy Story franchise — now you'll hear Tom Hanks' warmly familiar cadence in a new wildlife series, The Americas, kicking off tonight on NBC.
Showcasing "the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas," the 10-part television event will feature the two-time Academy Award winner as our guide as the series takes viewers "on a breathtaking journey across the supercontinent, full of never-before-seen wonders and awe-inspiring moments experienced alongside the creatures that call it home," per NBC. Production on the new series reportedly took five years and over 180 expeditions in both North and South America to reveal "the spectacular landscapes of Earth’s most varied landmass — the only one to stretch between both poles." Adding an extra dose of epicness? Music will come courtesy of legendary Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.
Executive producer and nature documentarian Mike Gunton discussed with NBC Insider about bringing Hanks onto the project, saying the acclaimed actor “is one of the great storytellers… the voice of America. He's a great equalizer and a great connector. One of the things that we wanted to do — and I think he absolutely loved — was this idea that nature doesn't see national boundaries, or country boundaries. It's all interconnected.”
In keeping with the communal and conservationist ethos behind the nature docuseries, the network noted that the production team was mindful to limit their impact on the environment, including by tracking animals on foot, using solar energy to recharge batteries for tech, cutting down on travel wherever possible by hiring locally and even opting to camp out instead of staying at hotels. Those eco-conscious efforts earned them a Gold Seal from the Environmental Media Association.
The Americas debuts on Sunday, February 23 on NBC with a special two-hour premiere beginning at 7pm Eastern Time. To watch the premiere live, you'll need access to your local NBC station, either through a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV). The docuseries will also be available to stream next day on Peacock, with the premiere episode hitting the streaming service on Monday, February 24.
Take a first look at The Americas with this teaser trailer above before tuning into the two-hour premiere tonight on NBC.
