Tonight's Coronation Street is so huge that it isn't available early on ITVX — here's why I'll be glued to my TV

Who killed Joel Deering? It's not long until we find out.

Tonight's Coronation Street is the episode we have all been waiting weeks for, becasue Joel Deering's killer will finally be unmasked at last.

The latest Coronation Street whodunnit has kept soap fans guessing since evil Joel was killed. Over the last few weeks, Ed and Ronnie Bailey, Dee-Dee Bailey, DS Kit Green, DS Lisa Swain, Carla Connor, Lauren Bolton and Max Turner have all been in the frame for murder. But after crossing so many people while he was alive, there was no shortage of Weatherfield residents who wanted to see the solicitor dead.

After Max Turner confessed to killing Joel in self-defense in Wednesday's episode (November 13) the police of Weatherfield think they have finally got their suspect. However, in tonight's episode (Friday, November 15) soap fans will find out if Max's confession is a red herring when the true culprit is revealed.

There's no shortage to suspects in Joel's murder mystery. (Image credit: ITV)

In fact, the episode is being so tightly kept under wraps that the episode didn't land on ITVX at 7 am as episodes usually do, instead, it will first be available on ITV1 at 8 pm so that everyone can watch the drama unfold at the same time.

In this exciting episode, a series of flashbacks from the night of Joel’s murder will be interspersed with Kit’s police interviews and we will finally discover who delivered the final blow that really killed Joel.

To promote this huge episode, ITV has also shared a new image from the special episode showing Joel's lifeless body dumped on the train tracks (which you can see above).

But that's not the only addition to the episode, because ITV has also lined up a streaming special called Coronation Street Live - Killer on the Cobbles to air on ITVX directly after the killer is revealed.

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.