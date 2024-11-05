Coronation Street spoilers: DS Lisa Swain pleads her case! Did she kill Joel?

DS Lisa Swain tries to convince Carla she is innocent in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 13th November at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As the investigation into Joel’s murder continues Lisa tells Carla that somebody planted her issue CS spray with the murder weapon, she thinks she’s being set up and that it is most likely the murderer themselves who is framing her.

As Lisa retraces her steps, trying to figure out who could have lifted the spray, will it lead her to the killer or is Lisa trying to cover her own tracks?

Meanwhile, in the hospital Lauren cuddles Frankie and admits to Max that she lives in fear that one day social services will take him away from her.

Max listens to her worries and assures her that they’ll be fine if they stick together.

Max continues to support Lauren and Frankie. (Image credit: ITV1)

David finds Shona in a terrible state and she reveals that she had a visit from the police and Clayton is in hospital. But what happened and how did he end up in such a bad way? And will David confess that he went to see Clayton and didn't tell her the truth?

David tries to calm Shona down. (Image credit: ITV1)

Also, Sally and Tim’s car is found due to an anonymous tip-off. But who called the police?

Later, Mason tells Tim that he’s sorry for the drama he’s caused, unwittingly letting slip that he might be the one who tipped off the police. But will this good deed land him in grave danger from his brothers?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.