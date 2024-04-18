'Tony Mammoth is the hero we didn't know we needed!' Fans fall in love with new sitcom

Mammoth is a new three-part BBC Two sitcom, and fans are already dubbing the titular character a "hero" after the series' debut on Wednesday night.

The series follows Mike Bubbins' Tony Mammoth, a PE teacher who was thought to have died in an avalanche on a school trip in 1979. But when he's revived 42 years later he has to adjust to modern life, and has a hard time fitting in!

Tony's approach to things is, naturally, very old school and the first episode sees him returning to his job just like he did in the 1970s, including trying it on with all the mums at parent's evening, with hilarious results. He even drives an old Ford Capri, dresses in classic 1970s fashion and believes 10p will still buy you a chocolate bar.

The character is a huge hit among fans, with some hailing him as the "hero we didn't know we needed", and another calling the performance "effortlessly charming". Which is definitely high praise!

Some fans are calling for a second season, having already binged the first three episodes, so Tony Mammoth is well on his way to becoming a comedy icon it seems.

What a triumph Mike. I absolutely loved every second of it.Tony Mammoth is the hero we didn't know we needed.April 18, 2024 See more

The first episode of #Mammoth is great. Really funny. Bubbins is effortlessly charming, as always, & it swerves the low-hanging fruit one might expect from the premise by Mammoth himself being a good-natured bloke. Pity there's only 3 episodes in the series. I hope we get more. pic.twitter.com/TDQwz2Ee9AApril 17, 2024 See more

First episode of #mammoth was an absolute joy. Great stuff @MikeBubbins!April 17, 2024 See more

OMG! Not laughed like that for a long time watching a sitcom. Congrats to @MikeBubbins and the cast and team. Watched the first 3 back to back. Absolutely hilarious!!! #Mammoth #geniusApril 17, 2024 See more

@MikeBubbins #Mammoth is brilliant, proper laugh out loud gags all the way through and bags of heart too, I really hope there's a second series in the works!April 18, 2024 See more

Alongside Mike Bubbins, Mammoth has a great cast of supporting comedy talent such as Sian Gibson as school mum, Joseph Marcell as Roger, who was Tony Mammoth's friend 40 years ago, while Mali Ann Rees plays Lucy, the head of PE at the school Tony Mammoth returns to.

Speaking Mammoth, Mike Bubbins has compared it to the iconic BBC series Life on Mars, which saw John Simm as Sam Tyler, a man transported back to the 1970s where he teams up with Philip Glenister's prehistoric Gene Hunt.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an interview with us, the comedian said: "It’s like Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, or the reverse of Life on Mars, as this back in time man comes into the modern day. I’ve always loved the 70s — I loved Elvis and I have a man crush on James Garner from The Rockford Files. Even my house is very 1970s with oranges and browns and Mammoth’s Ford Capri is my own car!".

Mammoth continues on BBC Two on Wednesdays. Alternatively, all episodes are available on demand via iPlayer.