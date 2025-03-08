Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet premieres today on BritBox

He certainly knows his way through an Agatha Christie mystery—British national treasure Sir David Suchet has played the author's famed detective Hercule Poirot onscreen a whopping 70 times across a quarter century. And in a new travelogue series premiering today, the English actor will literally follow in the scribe's footsteps, traveling to locations that Christie herself visited and immersing himself in countries she explored to uncover the literary enigma's inspirations.

Debuting in North America on BritBox on Saturday, March 8, Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet is a five-part documentary series that aims to uncover a lesser-known side of the world-famous, best-selling author, who wrote 66 detective novels—including Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, And Then There Were None and The Murder of Roger Ackroyd—and 14 short story collections. However, before she came known as the Mistress of Mystery, however, Agatha had embarked on a world tour in 1922 at the age of 31, traversing across the British Empire for ten months and hitting South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Canada along the way.

The humorous and insightful travel docuseries will see stage and screen star Suchet retracing that international expedition, with each episode focused on a given country. “Having spent a quarter of a century personifying Agatha Christie’s iconic character of Hercule Poirot, I now feel so honoured to embark upon a journey around the world, as myself—in the footsteps of possibly the greatest crime writer of all times,” Suchet said in a statement, per Deadline. “I feel that she will be sitting on my shoulders at every moment urging me on to share her passion for knowledge, travel, archeology, and of course, mystery.”

To tune into Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet, you'll need access to BritBox, which is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. BritBox in the US currently costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year after a seven-day free trial period. You can also watch the streaming service easily via Prime Video—all your subscription and billing are handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price.

Check out the trailer for Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet before tuning into the new travelogue series today on BritBox.