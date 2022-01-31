'Trigger Point' fans think they've worked out who the bomber is

Trigger Point continued on Sunday evening, with fans still reeling from the shocking events of episode 1. Following on from the dramatic scenes, it was confirmed that Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester) had been killed during the shocking explosion, with colleague Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) struggling to process what had happened.

While everyone's dealing with the fallout from Trigger Point episode 1, we found out that the target was Andy Phelan and that he has survived.

Andy's flat was initially reported as a bomb factory, but he's an untrustworthy individual as he appears to be a known right-wing activist, with a history of violent assaults on members of the black, Asian and LGBT communities.

He claims that he was targeted by an Islamic terror group, but DI Thom Youngblood (Mark Stanley) is cautious about believing these allegations based on the information they have about Phelan.

But attention has been diverted from Phelan as Trigger Point viewers believe they know who was responsible for the bombing, and it's someone quite close to Lana.

Fans now believe that Lana's old friend Karl (Warren Brown), is the one responsible for the bombings now he's suddenly back on the scene. But is he actually up to no good or is he completely innocent?

Viewers have some strong thoughts on Karl, with many passing judgment on the new character following the dramatic death of Joel. He's not the sole suspect, but fans aren't convinced that he's got good intentions with Lana. Some even believe there's some shady history between him and Joel...

We'll have to wait until later on in the series to get to the bottom of what happened, but so far fans are adamant it has something to do with the newcomer, who knew both Lana and Joel from the past.

Other people suggested it could be DI Youngblood, so Trigger Point viewers definitely believe that the perpetrator is much closer to the EXPOs than they might think. The only question is, why would they do something like that?

Trigger Point continues on ITV at 9pm on Sunday, Feb. 6. Episodes are also available via ITV Hub.