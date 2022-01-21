'Trigger Point' star Vicky McClure says she'd love 'Line of Duty' to return for season 7

Line of Duty legend Vicky McClure has revealed she would 'love' to come back for a seventh season, which still hasn't officially been confirmed by creators, but fans are eagerly hoping that it will go ahead.

Appearing on This Morning, Vicky, who plays DI Kate Fleming, explained: "I’d love to go again. It would be weird when the date does come that we may never go again. Not to work with Ade, Martin and Jed would be really weird. We’ve done it for 10 years. It’s insane, really."

Vicky also spoke about working with Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio again on Trigger Point, saying: "Jed who’s producing it… everything just turns to gold, but also he’s a good friend and I love working with people I’m close to.

Vicky as DI Kate Fleming in 'Line of Duty'. (Image credit: BBC)

"He sent me a text to say would I look and even just by the way he described it… then we took it through the normal channels, sent it to my agent and Daniel is a new writer and I just love that. Jed’s supporting him through this scheme and having somebody like Jed on your side is amazing”.

It’s a date!! ⏰Sunday 23rd Jan 9pm @ITV @HTMTelevision pic.twitter.com/JQ5j1k8550January 12, 2022 See more

Speaking to What to Watch, Jed Mercurio revealed that there's still regular contact between the Line of Duty team, saying: "There’s still plenty of contact with them, they’re never far away and there's always something going on in the WhatsApp group! Every now and then Vicky sends them a picture to make them jealous. They're really supportive of each other's careers anyway, and they give each other so much banter, love, and support."

In Trigger Point, which starts on Sunday 23rd January at 9pm on ITV, Vicky plays front-line officer Lana Washington. She is known as an ‘Expo’, an experienced bomb disposal operative with the London Metropolitan Bomb Disposal Squad, so it's a role very different from AC-12's Kate Fleming.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.