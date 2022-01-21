TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Jan. 21

On TV tonight, the dark but brilliant drama Ozark returns to Netflix for a fourth season, Neville has to go to extraordinary heights to solve his latest case as Death in Paradise continues on BBC1 and it's the final of Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV Tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what's on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Ozark, season 4, Netflix

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the end of season three of the acclaimed money-laundering drama, we left Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) in a tight spot as drug cartel boss Omar Navarro informed them they would be working much more closely together from now on. Now, in the thrilling fourth and final season – split into two sets of seven episodes, with the final seven released later this year – the big question is: can the Byrdes engineer their way out of their life of crime or is karma about to catch up with them in a big way?

★★★★ SP

Death in Paradise, season 11, 9pm, BBC1

Florence and Neville are faced with a puzzling crime. (Image credit: BBC)

The case puzzling Neville (Ralf Little) and his team in this episode involves a man who died while skydiving – but when he’s found high up in the branches of a tree, the cause of death is found to be a knife in his back. What’s more, he was alive when he left the plane, but the post-mortem reveals he actually died before he landed. ‘So that means the sky is our crime scene?’ enquires Marlon incredulously. Neville takes a deep breath and decides the only way to solve the case is to attempt a skydive himself…

★★★★ JP

Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens, 7pm, BBC2

Monty goes to the Greek islands. (Image credit: BBC)

For his final adventure a sun-kissed Monty is in Greece. With blue skies and sparkling seas, this is a feast for the eyes as he begins on the greenest of the islands – Corfu. Here, he marvels at the ancient olive groves and lush wildflower meadows, and visits a private garden that leaves him speechless. He ends his journey on the pretty island of Hydra, where he reflects on his travels in a garden he helped to create.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

After Life, season 3, Netflix

Ricky Gervais and Diane Morgan star. (Image credit: Netflix)

The final series of the award-winning comedy-drama written by and starring Ricky Gervais returns for its final six-part series. Although Tony still struggles to cope after the death of his wife Lisa (played in flashbacks by Kerry Godliman), this series has a more hopeful feel as Tony works through his grief and arrives at a more accepting and understanding place. He also contemplates his relationship with Emma (Ashley Jensen), and continues to be annoyed by his work colleagues, especially Kath (Diane Morgan). Meanwhile, he continues to find a kindred spirit in widow Anne (Penelope Wilton) and builds upon his friendships with eccentric locals ‘Postman Pat’ (Joe Wilkinson) and sex worker Roxy (Roisin Conaty).

Best film to watch on TV today

Munich: The Edge of War, Netflix

George MacKay and Jannis Niewöhner star. (Image credit: Netflix)

Neville Chamberlain is remembered as the Prime Minister whose 1938 Munich Agreement with Hitler was a failed act of appeasement. However, this drama, based on the Robert Harris novel, paints the politician in a different light. The film charts the build-up to the signing of the ill-fated document, and the attempt of German diplomat Paul Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) and British civil servant Hugh Legat (George Mackay) to reveal the Führer’s real intentions before it is signed. Jeremy Irons is excellent as Chamberlain, and the espionage subplot adds suspense to a well-crafted take on a turning point in history.

Live Sport

Premier League, Watford v Norwich City, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Ozark on TV tonight — Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are just so good in this dark but totally addictive drama.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!