TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, March 4

Toni Collette stars in Netflix thriller Pieces of Her, the Joe Exotic story is dramatised in Joe vs Carole on Peacock on Sky/NOW, Star Trek: Picard returns on Prime Video, and Susan Calman's Grand Day Out concludes on Channel 5.

Pieces of Her, Netflix

Bella Heathcote and Toni Collette star. (Image credit: Netflix)

After her acclaimed role in Unbelievable, Toni Collette stars in this thriller, set in a sleepy Georgia town, where a young woman, Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote), is celebrating her birthday with her mother Laura (Collette). After a gunman opens fire at a shopping-mall diner, Andy is shocked when Laura violently stops the shooter with some professional combat moves. When a video of the incident goes viral, Laura’s face is plastered all over the media, and secrets emerge about her past. As Andy flees the family home, can she piece together Laura’s real identity and stay one step ahead of some dangerous people who knew Laura in her former life?

★★★★ RMC

Joe vs Carole, Peacock on Sky/NOW

John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic. (Image credit: Peacock)

A dramatised account of the real-life feud between flamboyant private-zoo owner Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell) and animal-rights activist Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon), who campaigned to shut down Exotic’s big-cat park in Oklahoma. A bitter war between the pair ensued and, in 2020, Exotic was sentenced to 21 years in prison on murder-for-hire charges. This eight-part series further explores the pair’s troubled pasts, revealing hidden sides to both, including Exotic’s first husband who died of AIDS complications, which the original Netflix docuseries Tiger King didn’t cover.

★★★★ RMC

Star Trek: Picard, Prime Video

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. (Image credit: Prime Video)

It’s all systems go as Picard returns for a second series with Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart in the driving seat. Earl Grey-drinking Jean-Luc Picard and his crew travel back to 21st-century Earth to defeat a sinister totalitarian alternate reality, created by JL’s ruthless nemesis Q (John de Lancie). Whoopi Goldberg guest stars as Guinan. Strap in and cling on, as Picard embarks on this boldy personal new chapter…

★★★★ ER

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out, 8pm, Channel 5

Susan Calman and campervan Helen Mirren in the New Forest. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The New Forest is Susan’s final destination of the series, beginning with a visit to Stonehenge and ending with the cheery Scottish comic sailing off into the distance on a glamorous 50ft yacht. In between she plays the organ at Winchester Cathedral, tries wakeboarding ("I’ve found my water-sport calling," she yells while riding the waves in surprising style), brushes a miniature donkey’s teeth, rides in a sidecar with motorbike legend Sammy Miller and attends a teeny-weeny wedding at Wimborne Model Town.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Vikings: Valhalla, Netflix

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter and Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings built itself an army of fans over six action-packed series on Sky History, and now Netflix will be continuing the story with a fresh Norse saga. Set in the early 11th century – more than 100 years after the events of the original show – this eight-part sequel follows King Canute (Keeping Faith’s Bradley Freegard) as he lays siege to London, with the help of explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett). The result is a spectacular mix of medieval politics and battlefield heroics, which is a lot of fun, if not historically accurate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Game Night, 11.25pm, BBC1

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star. (Image credit: BBC)

This hugely entertaining comedy stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a couple whose weekly game night with their pals gets alarmingly out of hand. The film is cunningly intricate and witty, but it's the performances that make it so much fun. Bateman and McAdams have great support from Kyle Chandler, Kylie Bunbury, Sharon Horgan and, best of all, Jesse Plemons as their awkward next-door neighbour.

Live Sport

Winter Paralympics: Opening Ceremony, 11.30am, C4

11.30am, C4 Darts: UK Open, 11.45am, ITV4

11.45am, ITV4 EFL, Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union,Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

Pieces of Her on TV tonight – with Toni Collette giving another compelling performance.

