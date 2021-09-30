TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Oct. 1

On TV tonight, there's laughter and mayhem in Richard Osman's House of Games Night on BBC1, Grantchester continues with an emotional episode on ITV and there's a new musical on Netflix, Diana, which follows the turbulent life of the late Princess Diana. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV Tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what's on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Richard Osman's House of Games Night, 8.30pm, BBC1

Ed Gamble, Dara O'Briain, Richard Osman, Sindhu Vee and Sian Gibson. (Image credit: BBC)

With a new home on BBC1, a live audience and a house band, House of Games Night promises to be even more exciting this season. The first episode sees Richard Osman back as host, presiding over Ed Gamble, Sian Gibson, Dara Ó Briain and Sindhu Vee as they begin three weeks of madcap games. There are also new rounds to enjoy, for example Is There A Doctor In The House?, where each contestant has to pick the audience member who’ll know the answer to a specific question.

★★★★ NH

Grantchester, 9pm, ITV

Tom Brittney as Rev Will Davenport. (Image credit: ITV)

It’s the big day for curate Leonard Finch as he’s up in court, charged with gross indecency. As the bishop warns reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) he must not give evidence in support of his colleague, he also tells Leonard (Al Weaver) that, whatever the outcome, his position as curate will be in jeopardy. Al gives a touching performance, as loveable Leonard tries to navigate a society that has turned against him. Heartbreaking.

★★★★ VW

Diana, Netflix

Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana. (Image credit: Netflix)

Transforming from a shy, innocent 19-year-old engaged to the future King of England to a confident woman who’d found the courage to escape a loveless marriage, the turbulent life of Princess Diana has now been brought to the stage. Screened two months before its opening night on Broadway, this musical explores the ups and downs of the most famous woman on the planet. Starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla and Judy Kaye as the Queen, it’s a musical tribute to the woman who lived her life under the gaze of the entire world.

★★★ NH

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Foundation, season 1, Apple TV+

Jared Harris stars. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Adapted from the novels by Isaac Asimov, this big-budget series stars The Crown actor Jared Harris. Set in a galactic empire ruled by clones, the 10-part series features Harris as scientific guru Hari Seldon, who has used his new predictive science of ‘psychohistory’ to foresee the fall of the empire in 500 years time. The empire’s rulers are understandably furious and he’s banished into exile. In order to preserve civilisation, Hari and his followers venture to a far-off region of the galaxy to establish a new society – The Foundation – on the planet Terminus. It’s a place where they hope to preserve mankind’s science and knowledge, but there are enemies on other planets who they must also outwit…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Judas and the Black Messiah, 10.55am & 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Fred Hampton leads a Black Panthers rally. (Image credit: Sky)

Fred Hampton (an Oscar-winning Daniel Kaluuya), charismatic leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers, was just 21 years old when he was shot in his sleep in 1969. His story is seen through the eyes of the man who betrayed him, Bill O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield, also superb), a car thief strong-armed into infiltrating the Panthers by agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons). Filmed with righteous anger but attempting also to understand O’Neal, this is a powerful and moving drama.

Live Sport

EFL, Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Bristol Bears v Bath, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Richard Osman's House of Games Night on TV tonight — good fun on a Friday night.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!