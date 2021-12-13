TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Dec. 13

On TV tonight, Ashley Banjo hosts as another bunch of celebs bare all in Strictly the Real Full Monty on ITV. Matt Baker and his family prepare for the festive season in Our Christmas in the Dales on More4 and Jamie Oliver is cooking up a festive feast in Together at Christmas on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Strictly the Real Full Monty, 9pm, ITV

Coleen Nolan, Ashley Banjo and Duncan James. (Image credit: ITV)

Now in its fifth year, the show that sees famous faces perform a Full Monty-style routine is back, with ex-EastEnders star Laila Morse, Olympic athlete Colin Jackson and Blue singer Duncan James among the celebs preparing to bare all. This year’s performance has a Strictly flavour, so Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan will be prepping the stars for their big night at Winter Gardens Blackpool. It’s not just for fun, though. As before, it’s to raise awareness of the importance of health checks, so there are some emotional moments as the stars share their experiences of cancer.

★★★★ MD

Matt Baker: Our Christmas in the Dales, 9pm, More4

Matt and his mum Janice get festive on the farm. (Image credit: More4)

Matt Baker and his family are in celebratory mood, as they look back over a year of change on their Durham farm. Showing the refurbishments made since mum Janice was injured, Matt and dad Mike don Santa hats to make hay-filled mangers for their donkeys, Janice decorates the courtyard, and Matt’s wife Nicola and the children bake cookies. Festive feel-good TV.

★★★★ RF

Jamie: Together at Christmas, 8pm, C4

Like father, like son: Buddy and Jamie. (Image credit: C4)

Jamie Oliver opens up his home to family and friends in the first of two shows, and we’re hankering for an invite as he serves up sumptuous beef bourguignon and a winter bombe dessert. Sharing lots of clever get-ahead tips and tricks, Jamie makes preparing this mouth-watering menu look like child’s play. Speaking of which, his sons Buddy and River make appearances. Buddy is impressive in the kitchen as he lends dad a hand, while River provides the entertainment with his thoughts on taking a bath in chocolate and some impromptu singing!

★★★★★ ER



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Welcome to Earth, season 1, Disney+

Will Smith embarks on a remarkable journey. (Image credit: Disney+)

“We think we know our planet but there is still a secret world to be discovered if you go to the right place with the right guide,” says Hollywood superstar Will Smith as he embarks on a global tour of some of the most exciting and breath-taking places on our planet. From towering volcanoes, to deep underwater, caves and savannahs, Will and an elite group of modern day explorers go where very few people will ever step foot. Will admits he’s never climbed a mountain or swam in a lake and it’s about time he pushed himself to explore and understand our planet like never before.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

February, 1.55am, C4

A sparse, oppressive and chilling atmosphere pervades this excellent debut by Osgood Perkins, son of Psycho actor Anthony. Two stories are set during the snowy month of the title and run concurrently; one has teens Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Boynton wandering around their empty all-girl boarding school, while the other tale has a seemingly homeless Emma Roberts taken in by an old couple.

Live Sport

EFL, Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Strictly the Real Full Monty on TV tonight – good fun for a great cause.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!