'Strictly the Real Full Monty' — full line-up, presenter and everything we know
By Lucy Buglass
'Strictly the Real Full Monty' will be part of the 2021 Christmas TV schedule.
Strictly the Real Full Monty is heading to our screens this festive season, and the full line-up of celebrity contestants has been revealed.
According to ITV, these nervous new recruits will be baring all to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks, whilst bringing old school glitz and glamour to the all-new supersized strip in the Christmas TV special.
ITV Factual Commissioner Kate Teckman adds: "This year we’re bringing our message with a bang by adding a huge dose of sequins, sparkles, sambas and salsas to the strip. They’ll also be star guest performances and stunning solos so hold onto your mirror balls — this is strictly the most ambitious Full Monty yet!"
'Strictly the Real Full Monty' release date
A confirmed release date hasn't been announced, but we do know that it'll be part of the Christmas slate. We'll let you know once we have a date and time!
What is the premise of 'Strictly the Real Full Monty'?
In order to raise awareness of cancer, celebrity participants will perform a strip tease in Blackpool in front of a live audience, where they'll apparently be adding glitz, glamour and ballroom elements to their routine. While no doubt nerve wracking, it's all for a good cause!
Everyone involved has had their lives touch by cancer in some way, so this project aims to encourage viewers to check themselves for signs of cancer, something that is still considered a bit of a taboo topic.
Who is presenting 'Strictly the Real Full Monty'?
Presenter, choreographer and mentor Ashley Banjo is presenting the ITV series, and said: "I'm so excited to be working with a new brilliant, bold and brave line-up of celebrities for Strictly the Real Full Monty. It's going to be our biggest musical dance extravaganza yet and we are determined to get the message out there that early cancer checks in intimate areas save lives. So don't forget to check your bits and baubles this Christmas!"
Ashley is known for founding dance group Diversity, so he's well equipped to help the celebrities strut their stuff.
Who's in the line-up?
10 celebrities are taking part this year, and there's a real mix of talent taking part including actors, dancers and presenters. They're no stranger to the stage, but are they up to this big challenge?
Let's meet them...
Laila Morse
EastEnders actress Laila is taking part in this year's line-up, and she's best known for playing the role of Big Mo in the BBC soap. She's also took part in I'm A Celeb, Celebrity Chase and Celebrity MasterChef so she's taken on many challenges!
James and Ola Jordan
James and Ola Jordan are married professional ballroom dancers, so they're no strangers to putting on a show! They have both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice.
Duncan James
Duncan is a singer, actor, and television presenter, best known for being a member of the boyband Blue. He's also appeared in Hollyoaks, Strictly and Dancing on Ice.
Christine McGuinness
Christine is a model, and used to be a regular on the Liverpool modelling circuit where she won several beauty pageants. She has appeared on TV shows like Loose Women to discuss topics such as motherhood. She is married to presenter Paddy McGuinness.
Colin Jackson
Colin is an former sprint and hurdling athlete who specialised in the 110 metres hurdles. He has won an Olympic silver medal, became world champion twice, World indoor champion once, and went undefeated at the European Championships for 12 years.
Brenda Edwards
Brenda is an English singer and presenter. In 2005, she finished in fourth place in the second series of The X Factor, and is now best known for appearing on the Loose Women panel.
Martin Roberts
Martin is a TV presenter and property expert, best known for BBC daytime series Homes Under The Hammer. He's also appeared on Gogglebox, I'm A Celeb and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.
Teddy Soares
Teddy is best known for competing in season 7 of ITV dating show Love Island. Since then, he's reached 1million followers on Instagram and is a well-known reality star. Before this, he worked in finance.
Demi Jones
Finally, Demi Jones will be joining the line-up alongside the nine other celebrities. She competed in season 6 of Love Island where she finished third place.
