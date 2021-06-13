TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, June 14

On TV tonight there's live action down on the farm in Summer on the Farm, a look back at Victoria Wood's highlights and the final of Inside No 9. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Live: Summer on the Farm, 8pm, C5

Rob and Dave Nicholson with one of the horses at Cannon Hall Farm. (Image credit: C5)

The sun is out and to celebrate us all spending more time in the great outdoors, Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson will be joining brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson at Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley in South Yorkshire all this week. It’s live, which means anything can happen, and probably will! There’s the promise of lots of new animals being born and some familiar faces from Channel 5’s other popular farming shows Our Yorkshire Farm and The Yorkshire Vet. Also, Dave and Rob will be going head-to-head in some fun-filled challenges. Who's for a spot of welly wanging? Continues every day this week.

★★★★ VW

Victoria Wood, 9.20pm GOLD/NOW

A celebration of some of her greatest work starts on GOLD/NOW tonight. (Image credit: UKTV)

Gold are re-running most of Victoria Wood's 1989 series this week (called, slightly confusingly, Victoria Wood), kicking off this evening with Mens Sana in Thingummy Doodah. Like the rest of the series it's a standalone comedy rather than a series of sketches, and this is the one where Vic goes to a health farm with her friend Lill (Lill Roughley). 'Jogging is for people who aren't intelligent enough to watch breakfast TV,' says Vic. Julie Walters, Anne Reid, Liza Tarbuck and Selina Cadell help make for some very funny workouts.

★★★★ SM

Inside No 9, 10pm BBC2

Mick (Steve Pemberton) gets in the party spirit, much to Brian's (Reece Shearsmith) annoyance. (Image credit: BBC)

Dawn (Sarah Parish) and Mick (Steve Pemberton) love the Last Night of the Proms - particularly the bits where they get to wave flags around and sing Rule, Britannia! at the tops of their voices. Every year, they invite Dawn’s sister Penny (Debra Gillett) and her husband Brian (Reece Shearsmith) over to watch it, despite Brian’s obvious distaste for what he considers to be a vulgar celebration, and arguments always ensue. Tensions are particularly high this year, and as Brian brings Dawn a mean-spirited birthday present, the arrival of a stranger turns the party into a night of very little hope or glory...

★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

StartUp, seasons 1-3, Prime

Martin Freeman as troubled FBI Agent Phil. (Image credit: Prime)

Breeders star Martin Freeman shows, as he did in 2014's Fargo, that as well as comedy he can do edgy US drama complete with an authentic American accent. He plays an FBI agent with a dark side in this gritty tale of digital money laundering, first released in 2016.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Matt Damon and George Clooney star in this wartime drama. (Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

George Clooney is the director and star of this tale based on real events, about an elite squad during World War Two who go on daring missions to save art and artefacts from the clutches of the Nazis. Done in the style of an old-fashioned caper, this follows that team – made up of art historians and scholars – as they track down treasures from a retreating German army. It’s a film that promises more than it can deliver, but the cast is stellar – including Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Bonneville, Bill Murray and John Goodman – and their quality pushes this unevenly-toned movie through its stodgier moments.

★★★ NP

