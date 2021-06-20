TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, June 21

On TV tonight there's another visit to one of the Great British Gardens with Carol Klein, new historical drama Turn: Washington's Spies, and Kaley Cuoco voices Harley Quinn in a second series. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Great British Gardens with Carol Klein, 9pm, Channel 5

Carol at Coton Manor Gardens with owner Susie Pasley-Tyler. (Image credit: Channel 5)

For this week’s episode, Carol Klein is at Coton Manor Gardens in rural Northamptonshire to celebrate its dramatic and creative planting schemes throughout the year. It’s owned by Susie and Ian Pasley-Tyler, who inherited the 10-acre garden from Ian’s parents, and it’s Susie who is in charge of creating and maintaining this spectacular plot. From a traditional Old Rose Garden to a stunning Woodland Walk that’s carpeted with snowdrops in February and bluebells in April, Carol is in her element as she reveals Susie’s secrets to some colourful succession planting.

★★★ JL

Turn: Washington's Spies, 9pm, AMC (BT Channel 332/381)

Swearing allegiance: Jamie Bell (right) as colonial spy Abe Woodhull. (Image credit: AMC)

The little-known story of the first spy ring in America is told this week in a compelling historical thriller. Based on real events and set in 1776 during the War of Independence, the drama follows Abe Woodhull (Jamie Bell), a cabbage farmer living in Long Island who is strong-armed into becoming a spy for the rebel colonial army. As Abe starts to help George Washington in his battle to defeat the British, he’s caught up in a world of secrets and lies as he tries to keep one step ahead of the Redcoats. Expect espionage, intrigue and love triangles.

★★★★ RMC

Harley Quinn, 10.30pm, E4

Can Harley save Gotham City? (Image credit: C4)

The first series of this animated show focused on the wild misadventures of the villainous Harley (voiced by The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco) as she split from her boyfriend the Joker and formed her own gang. In the finale, the Joker died while exacting a terrible revenge that left Gotham City devastated. Now, as the action resumes, the US government abandons Gotham, leaving the city in the hands of Riddler, Bane, Penguin, Two-Face and new character Mr Freeze (Alfred Molina), who carve it up between them. As Harley fights for her slice, she has a vicious confrontation with Penguin that promises to change Gotham forever...

★★★ RMC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

I May Destroy You, season one, BBC iPlayer

Michaela Coel as Arabella. (Image credit: Various Artists Ltd)

This drama about sexual consent, created and written by its star Michaela Coel, was a big winner at this month’s BAFTAs, picking up awards for Mini-series and Leading Actress for Coel – and deservedly so. It is a raw, thought-provoking drama, but also funny and thrilling.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Farewell, My Lovely, 3pm, GREAT! Movies Classic

Dick Powell, previously known as a song-and-dance man in 1930s musicals, got his wish to be cast against type when he portrayed private eye Philip Marlowe in this adaptation of the Raymond Chandler novel (Murder My Sweet in the US). It’s not only regarded as one of the best Chandler adaptations, but also as classic film noir, with Marlowe hired by ex-con Moose Malloy (Mike Mazurki) to find his missing girlfriend. Edward Dmytryk, known as a master of noir, directs, while Claire Trevor and Anne Shirley are the genre’s obligatory femmes fatales.

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020 North Macedonia v Netherlands , 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

, 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 Finland v Belgium, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale , 8pm, ITV

8pm, ITV Coronation Street , 9pm, ITV

9pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Great British Gardens with Carol Klein on TV tonight – get some green-fingered inspiration.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!