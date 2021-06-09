'Great British Gardens with Carol Klein' Season 2 — start date, locations and all you need to know

Series two of Great British Gardens with Carol Klein sees the presenter visit a selection of stunning UK gardens

Great British Gardens with Carol Klein sees the popular gardener explore eight UK gardens as her Channel 5 show returns for a second series.

From the splendour of Arundel Castle Gardens in West Sussex to renowned Lllanover Gardens in Monmouthshire, Carol will visit each garden across all four seasons and chat to the people who look after them.

The series will begin on Channel 5 on Monday June 14 at 9pm.

Which is the first garden that Carol Klein will visit in the series?

Episode one sees Carol visit Arundel Castle Gardens in West Sussex. Set on the banks of the River Arun, the 36-acres of land include tropical borders, theatrical water features and magical grottos.

Carol Klein's first visit is to Arundel Castle Gardens in West Sussex. (Image credit: Channel 5 )

What are Carol Klein’s highlights from Arundel?

Carol says: “I loved head gardener Martin’s (Duncan) exultant planting at Arundel. Some of the areas have a very tropical feel to them. The Collector Earl’s garden, which has a canal down the middle, is fabulous. I also loved the veg garden there. It provides the the Duke and Duchess who live there with a weekly veg box.”

What does Carol Klein love most about the series?

Carol says: "Each garden is just so inspiring in its own way. I loved meeting the different gardeners who look after them and finding out about what they’ve done, and how they’ve dealt with different conditions. There is a huge amount of nurture and love that goes into them.”

Arundel Castle forms an impressive backdrop to the stunning gardens. (Image credit: Channel 5 )

Great British Gardens with Carol Klein: episode guide

There will be eight episodes in total. Arundel Castle Gardens is the first to be featured.

The other gardens featured, one per episode, are:

COTON MANOR, Northamptonshire

Located in the peaceful Northamptonshire countryside, Londoner Susie Pasley-Tyler inherited the garden in 1990 and suddenly found herself in charge of a 17th Century Manor and 10 acres of gardens.

BRESSINGHAM GARDENS, Norfolk

The Bloom family come from a dynasty of Norfolk horticulturists who introduced British gardeners to a wealth of plants and devised a revolutionary way to display them.

WOLLERTON OLD HALL, Shropshire

The 16th century manor house has a 4-acre oasis planted in the English Garden tradition featuring elegant topiary and deep borders.

ABERGLASNEY, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Set in the quiet valleys of West Wales, the Aberglasney gardens are filled with plants that thrive in some of the wettest conditions that Britain has to offer.

MARCHANTS, East Sussex

Graham Gough and his wife Lucy started their nursery, Marchants Hardy Plants on the borders of the South Downs in 1998. Today their gardens have become a Mecca for people who love a new style of gardening.

BETH CHATTO GARDENS, Essex

Creator Beth Chatto, was a pioneer gardener and her 15 acre garden is the embodiment of "right plant, right place" and is situated in one of the driest spots in Britain.

LLANOVER, MONMOUTHSHIRE

The gardens, set at historic Llanover House, have been tended by seven generations of the same green-fingered family.

Great British Gardens with Carol Klein will begin on Channel 5 on Monday June 14 at 9pm

