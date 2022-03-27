TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, March 28

On TV tonight, get ready for a giggle as two new comedies begin starting with Newark, Newark on GOLD/NOW, while on ITV2 ex-Corrie star Richard Fleeshman stars in wrestling comedy Deep Heat. Another episode of Killing Eve also arrives on BBC iPlayer and drama Holding continues on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Newark, Newark, 9pm, GOLD

The cast of the new comedy series. (Image credit: GOLD)

Morgana Robinson (The Windsors) leads this riotous family comedy set in the Midlands market town of the title, where writer Nathan Foad grew up. The impressionist and actress plays hard-pressed chip-shop owner Maxine, who is turning 40 as a singleton, having split from her feckless husband Terry (a hilarious turn from Gavin & Stacey’s Mathew Horne). Meanwhile, her teenage son Leslie (impressive newcomer Jai Hollis) decides to come out as gay, and her formidable mum Pauline (Corrie star Beverley Callard) is determined to get Max and Terry back together. Funny enough to make you choke on your chips.

★★★★ IM

Deep Heat, 10pm, ITV2

The king of the ring: Nick Nitro. (Image credit: ITV2)

Former Corrie star Richard Fleeshman dons skimpy gold lamé pants and oodles of fake tan to play BOSS Pro wrestler Nick Nitro in this madcap comedy. The six-parter follows Nick’s sister Holly (Jahannah James), who’s left in the lurch when Nick steals all the top wrestlers from the family-run business and sets up on his own. Left with all the old, neurotic and frankly rubbish wrestlers (including Sharon Rooney), Holly has to fight to make BOSS Pro a success. Expect adult humour, bonkers wrestling scenes and top guest stars including Matt Lucas and John Thomson.

★★★ HD

Killing Eve, season 4, BBC iPlayer

More secrets from Carolyn’s past are revealed. (Image credit: BBC)

As much as we love Villanelle and Eve, one-time spymaster Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) has always been one of our favourite characters and, after her discoveries last week, she’s on a mission to get to the truth, which allows us to delve further into her fascinating background… Eve is also looking into the past to learn more about The Twelve, but she’s pretty surprised at what she unearths and a risky decision she makes may have consequences. Meanwhile, Villanelle is throwing caution to the wind as she continues to use her ‘talents’ and sets a new plan in action.

★★★★ CC

Holding, 9pm, ITV

Teamwork: PJ and Linus. (Image credit: ITV)

The plot thickens in this cosy crime drama when everyone’s favourite TV policeman, the affable PJ Collins, discovers infant bones near Tommy Burke’s old place. Detective Linus Dunne is convinced the child belonged to Evelyn Ross or Bríd Riordan, the two women Tommy was seeing when he disappeared, with one of them carrying a terrible secret with them for decades. Elsewhere, we’re delighted to see a real connection growing between PJ and Linus and listen out for Graham Norton – upon whose novel the series is based – who crops up as a chirpy radio host.

★★★★ SMA

Bridgerton, season 2, Netflix

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey star. (Image credit: Netflix)

Many viewers were heartbroken when they learned Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be returning to Bridgerton as the dishy Duke of Hastings, but Jonathan Bailey fills his shoes wonderfully as our new leading man. In this year’s second series he and co-star Simone Ashley take us on a real journey as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, a pair of star-crossed lovers whose paths are littered with family duty, forbidden desire and painful memory. Their tale makes for a heartfelt sequel that combines style with substance to produce what feels like a coming-of-age moment for this hit costume drama.

Spotlight, 11.40pm BBC Two (Not NI)

Michael Keaton plays editor Robby. (Image credit: BBC)

Writer/director Tom McCarthy has created a magnificent work from the true story of how The Boston Globe newspaper uncovered a sickening scandal: the local Catholic Church had been covering up child molestation by their priests for decades. A stunning cast do the material justice, with Michael Keaton (currently picking up awards for Disney+’s Dopesick), Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, John Slattery, Liev Schreiber and Stanley Tucci all delivering phenomenal performances in a film that can stand alongside All the President’s Men as a gripping account of journalistic endeavour and a determination for the truth.

Test Cricket, West Indies vs England, 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Don't miss Newark, Newark on TV tonight – a riotous family comedy with a smashing cast.

