TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, September 6

On TV tonight, the still brilliant crime drama Silent Witness returns to BBC1, Fred Sirieix is back with a new bunch of folk hoping to find love in First Dates on C4 and BBC2's Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League looks at how football wasn't always such a money-driven sport. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Silent Witness, 9pm, BBC1

Nikki investigates a prison death. (Image credit: BBC)

The end of the last run of the forensics series saw the team lose two members. So for now it’s just Jack (David Caves) and Nikki (Emilia Fox) who turn out when the team is called to help investigate a prison death. Nikki recognises the deceased’s cellmate as Scott Weston, the killer from the campus shooting spree in 2010 episode Shadows (worth seeking out on iPlayer). Comedy star Kevin Eldon shows off his straight acting skills as DI Mason, and Harry Potter actor Evanna Lynch appears as Scott’s girlfriend. Continues tomorrow.

★★★ IM

First Dates, 10pm, C4

Fred Sirieix welcomes more first dates. (Image credit: C4)

There are countless dating shows on TV these days, but very few are as genuine and uncynical as this one. The new series is just as lovely as ever and tonight we meet Praem, 29, who arrives at the restaurant for the first date of his life. He’s looking for a ‘fellow geek’ and hopes Aisha could be the one. Then there’s flashy entrepreneur Brad, who rocks up in an Aston Martin. But money can’t buy you love, and he’s hoping to meet someone who can look past his impressive bank balance.

★★★★ EB

Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League, 9pm, BBC2

While we’re used to seeing football dominate headlines, often associated with multi-million-pound transfers, it hasn’t always been a glamorous, money-driven sport. This series looks at the beginnings of the Premier League in 1992, and how Sky, struggling in its early days, seized the chance to make a huge amount of money with the TV rights. Within the league, there was all the drama broadcasters could wish for as Manchester United, desperate to win their first league title since 1967, lost their bid for striker Alan Shearer and instead signed a young Frenchman with serious swagger and a habit of wearing his collar up…

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Money Heist, season 5, Netflix

How will things end for Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) and co? (Image credit: Netflix)

This immaculate Spanish crime drama has been one of the most heart-stopping thrillers of recent years (not to mention one of Netflix’s biggest hits worldwide). Now, sadly, it’s drawing to a close with the first five of 10 swansong episodes (the rest will air in December). Former detective-turned-gangster Lisbon is now holed up with the rest of the crew in the Bank of Spain as they try to work out how to get the stolen gold out with the army drawing ever nearer... Meanwhile, things aren’t looking good for the heist’s mastermind, The Professor, as sacked cop Sierra has finally tracked him down. But will he play ball?

★★★★ CC

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Lady Vanishes, BBC iPlayer

This 1938 Alfred Hitchcock mystery doesn’t have the impressive set-pieces or atmospheric Bernard Herrmann scores of his later Hollywood films such as North by Northwest but it’s still among many Hitchcock fans’ favourites. A young woman (Margaret Lockwood) returning by train from a European trip befriends an elderly governess who then mysteriously disappears – and, more mysteriously, other train passengers claim she never existed… Catch it while it’s still on iPlayer.

Live Sport

Test Cricket, England v India, 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 8.10pm, BBC1

, 8.10pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

7pm, ITV Coronation Street , 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV

, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

