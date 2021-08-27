TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, August 28

On TV tonight, celebrities brave The Cube for Soccer Aid on ITV, over on BBC1 Parkinson at 50 celebrates the career of the legendary broadcaster and Bettany Hughes digs into the past in Treasures of the World on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

The Cube for Soccer Aid, 8.30pm, ITV

Phillip Schofield with Ore and Portia Oduba. (Image credit: ITV)

Ahead of next week’s Soccer Aid match, there are several related programmes, including special versions of The Chase, Tipping Point and Tenable on weekday afternoons, as well as On Yer Bike (tomorrow) and Lee Mack’s Road to Soccer Aid (Wednesday). It all kicks off tonight with a special version of The Cube, featuring Olly Murs and Joel Dommett and Ore and Portia Oduba.

★★★ JP

Parkinson at 50, 8.30pm, BBC1

Michael Parkinson looks back at his legendary chat show. (Image credit: BBC)

Marking 50 years since the first episode of his long-running talk show, this one-off sees Michael Parkinson, now 86, look back at what he calls ‘the best job in television’, where he interviewed more than 2,000 guests across more than 600 programmes. Highlights include his famously combative encounter with Muhammad Ali, plus perennial favourite guest Billy Connolly. It also revisits Parky’s awkward exchanges with actors Helen Mirren and Meg Ryan which, he admits, he handled badly.

★★★★ IM

Treasures of the World, 8pm, C4

Bettany Hughes presents Treasures of the World. (Image credit: C4)

History buff Bettany Hughes brings us more historical escapism in her new five-part series, which takes viewers on a grand European tour exploring ancient finds. This week she’s in Greece, visiting Athens, Nafplio and Sparta. Over on 5Select tonight, you can also see The Nile with Bettany Hughes (9pm), followed by the first episode in the historian’s series A Greek Odyssey (11pm).

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Britannia, season 3, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Britannia season 3 is now streaming. (Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

In the brilliantly bonkers Roman-Britain period drama's long-awaited third series, which was delayed from last year due to the pandemic, General Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) receives an unexpected visitor – his formidable wife Hemple (Sophie Okonedo), who has strange acolytes, a menagerie of pets and some rather unusual appetites, to say the least! Elsewhere, reluctant ‘chosen one’ Cait makes a bid to reclaim her identity and a flashback to before the Roman invasion reveals a dark secret about Aulus’s past.

★★★★ IM



Best film to watch on TV tonight

Raiders of the Lost Ark, 9pm, Film4

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark. (Image credit: Film4)

Harrison Ford stars as action-adventure hero Indiana Jones in the first instalment in this much-loved four-movie franchise, directed by movie maestro Steven Spielberg. You can catch exciting sequels The Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade tomorrow and Monday.

Live Sport

Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 Premier League: Liverpool V Chelsea, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

