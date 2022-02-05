TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Feb. 5

On TV tonight, see what it takes to make it to the top of the ice skating world in Freeze: Skating on the Edge on BBC3, it's the semi-final of The Masked Singer on ITV and actor Rosie Jones stars in a dramatic episode of Casualty on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Freeze: Skating on the Edge, 9pm, BBC3

Ice skater Billy Wilson-French. (Image credit: BBC)

Dancing on Ice fans are in for a treat with this real-life series, which follows the highs, lows and serious injuries of Britain’s elite skating team, as they fight to be the best. And there are plenty of falls – and fallouts! PJ is already British Men’s Champion, but ever since returning to the ice following lockdown, he’s been unable to land his triple axel. Meanwhile, ice dancer Billy is searching for a partner to be Jayne Torvill to his Christopher Dean. But when he has a try-out with US Junior Bronze Medallist Kat, will she meet his exacting standards?

★★★★ HD



The Masked Singer UK, season 3, 7pm, ITV

Joel hosts the semi-final. (Image credit: ITV)

It’s the semi-final and just five costumed crooners remain – they’ll need to dazzle the studio audience with their vocal skills and personalities as two more contestants will be unmasked by the end of the show. Once again, our star detectives have called for reinforcements to help them unscramble the cryptic clues to the stars’ identities, so the one and only Dame Joan Collins (!) will be joining Jonathan Ross, Davina, Rita, and Mo on the panel. Which three singers will secure a spot in next week’s final? Join Joel Dommett to find out…

★★★★★ SP

Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1

Paula faces heartbreak. (Image credit: BBC)

There are powerful performances from William Beck and Rosie Jones when Dylan helps Paula deliver her daughter tonight. Pithy humour goes hand-in-surgical-glove with emotional punches as Dylan breaks the heart-wrenching news that social services plan on removing baby Ena (named after Paula’s gran, ‘The only person ever to see past my CP to who I really was – a prat’). With an urgent hearing held that afternoon, will Paula cruelly lose her child on the same day as giving birth? Elsewhere, Robyn panics when she realises she might be pregnant. Just to be sure, she does four tests...

★★★★★ ER

The Teacher, episodes 1-4, My5

Samuel Bottomley as Kyle and Sheridan Smith as teacher Jenna. (Image credit: Channel 5)

English teacher Jenna Garvey (Sheridan Smith) is popular with staff and pupils alike, but outside of work her life is going off the rails – and after one particularly drunken night out, she’s horrified to be arrested for sleeping with one of her 15-year-old pupils, Kyle (Ackley Bridge’s Samuel Bottomley). As she desperately tries to piece together her memories of that night, Jenna has to face her own demons and ask herself: is she capable of such a despicable act? Thanks to a sharp script and top-notch performances, this four-parter – also starring former Strictly champ Kelvin Fletcher – will keep you guessing.

Ocean's Eight, 9pm, ITV2

The plan is coming together! (Image credit: ITV)

Sandra Bullock leads a bunch of feisty women in this fun caper that retains the zip and zing of the boys’ version led by George Clooney (Bullock’s unseen brother). It’s a great cast, with Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina as the rest of the crew, out to nab the rocks off diva Anne Hathaway’s neck during New York City’s Met Gala. It’s a cracking romp with everyone on top form, even if Gary Ross doesn’t match Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen director Steven Soderbergh’s visual mastery.

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 FA Cup, Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United , 12pm (k-o 12.30pm), BBC1

, 12pm (k-o 12.30pm), BBC1 Six Nations Rugby, Ireland v Wales , 1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV

, 1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV Six Nations Rugby, Scotland v England, 4pm (k-o 4.45pm), BBC1

