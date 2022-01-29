TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Jan. 29

On TV tonight, just let it go and sing-along to Big Night of Musicals by the National Lottery on BBC1. Over on ITV, do you know who Panda is yet? Is tonight the night we'll find out? The Masked Singer continues with a double unmasking. Finally, Iain reevaluates his love-life (yes, we know, it may take some time!) in Casualty on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Big Night of Musicals by the National Lottery, 7pm, BBC1

Just let it go Anna and Elsa! (Image credit: BBC)

We love razzle-dazzle here at What To Watch, and this one-off extravaganza celebrating the best of UK musicals doesn’t disappoint. Hosted by musical super-fan Jason Manford, the uplifting show features numbers from West End and regional shows. Sing along to classics from Frozen, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, and Dreamgirls, as the talented casts from 14 musicals come together to thank National Lottery players who helped fund theatres throughout the COVID crisis. Not to be missed!

The Masked Singer UK, season 3, 7pm, ITV

Will Panda be unmasked!? (Image credit: ITV)

The mission to crack the undercover identities of the remaining costumed characters has proven so tricky that we’ve had to summon reinforcements, so this week Jonathan, Mo, Davina, and Rita will be joined by special guest panellist Olly Alexander. Might he recognise the familiar tones of a voice he’s previously shared a stage with – or will he be just as stumped as the rest of us? The good news is that we’ll finally have all of our questions answered for not just one but two of our secret singers – that’s right, tonight it’s a double unmasking…

Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1

Does Iain need to rethink his love life? (Image credit: BBC)

The road to romance has never been a smooth one for Iain – remember former flames Rita, Sam and Lily? – and tonight he hits an emotional pothole when partnered with ex Chrissie. Iain gives her a frosty reception before learning she’s suffering from PTSD. Could there be some much-needed tarmacking of Iain’s path to true love? Elsewhere, Faith is floating on air after her one-night stand with Angus – until she realises he’s stolen her wallet and blocked her number!

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Hotel Portofino, season 1, BritBox

Natascha McElhone stars. (Image credit: ITV)

There are glorious Italian seascapes, plenty of 1920s glamour, as well as an English family embarking on a brave overseas adventure in BritBox’s new series, which bears some similarities to the sunny escapism of ITV’s The Durrells. The six-episode story centres around Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone), who has moved from dreary post-war Britain to set up a hotel in the stunning town of Portofino with her dashing but dangerous aristocratic husband, Cecil, and their grown-up children, Alice and Lucian. But as well as family secrets, troublesome hotel guests, run-ins with the mafia and the rise of Mussolini’s fascists, at the heart of the story is a classic whodunit mystery. Anna Chancellor, Vigil’s Adam James and Oliver Dench (Dame Judi’s nephew) are also among the top-name cast.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Invisible Man, Netflix

Elisabeth Moss stars. (Image credit: Netflix)

A victim of gaslighting, Elisabeth Moss' heroine can't convince anyone that her abusive ex, brilliant tech entrepreneur Oliver Jackson-Cohen, is terrorising her. The world believes he committed suicide, but she knows he's still alive... Anchored by another awesome performance from Moss, this topical reworking of the HG Wells tale is a terrific thriller – and a brilliant metaphor for hidden coercive control. Writer-director Leigh Whannell puts us in Moss' shoes right from the start. 'This is what he does,' she despairs. 'He makes me feel I'm the crazy one.' We're with her, though, scanning every corner of the screen for potential threat as Whannell's camera slowly pans across empty space, and willing her on as she finds the resolve to fight back against a menace no one can see.

Live Sport

EFL, Peterborough United v Sheffield United , 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW T20 Cricket, West Indies v England, 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

