TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Nov. 20

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 6.35pm, BBC1

Can Amy and Tom keep on impressing the judges and public? (Image credit: BBC)

Another week, another theme – tonight it’s musicals. And while the themed shows are part of the glue (and glitter) that holds Strictly together, it’s the high standard of dancing that’s becoming the main draw this series. Make-up and costumes are a bonus – if John Whaite and his partner Johannes are going to dance a brilliant paso, let them do it as pirates! – but it’s the quality of the dances that’s keeping us all entertained. Tom Fletcher and pro partner Amy have been in the top half of the leaderboard for much of the time – will they still be there tonight?

★★★★★ JP

The Madame Blanc Mysteries, 7.55pm, Channel 5

Is Jean really going to leave Sainte Victoire? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Dom’s wife Georgina (Clelia Murphy, star of Irish soap Fair City) returns to Sainte Victoire – but knowing how often she’s run off before, Dom’s not particularly inclined to believe her when she claims she’s seen the error of her ways. Besides, he’s too busy looking despondent at the thought of Jean returning to Manchester now she’s got her ring back. Will they admit their true feelings for each other? A gripping end to an enjoyable series – we hope it’s a case of à bientôt rather than adieu…

★★★★ SP

Crime, Britbox

DI Lennox and DS Drummond join forces. (Image credit: Britbox)

A passion project for Scottish actor Dougray Scott, this new crime drama is adapted from the novel of the same name by Irvine Welsh. It centres on Edinburgh cop DI Lennox (Dougray), who grudgingly teams up with new partner DS Amanda Drummond (Joanna Vanderham) to investigate the disappearance of a schoolgirl. Those looking for a hard-hitting series that retains the writer’s dark comic touch and razor-sharp dialogue will not be disappointed.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Tiger King 2, Netflix

The story of big cats and epic feuds continues for a second series. (Image credit: Netflix)

Remember the first lockdown when it seemed like the whole world was tuning into Tiger King? The series ended with the gun-toting, mullet-haired Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – being jailed after hiring a hitman to kill his long-time nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who had campaigned to close his private zoo in Oklahoma. Now, a second season, picks up the story, though it remains to be seen just how much Exotic will star given that he’s currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and the murder-for-hire plot. Baskin has also refused to take part in the documentary but she will star in her own series on Discovery+, a two-parter called Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight (from Saturday, Nov. 13), which continues her fight to shut down private zoos.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Searching, 12.40am, C4

John Cho stars in his tense thriller. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

John Cho's distraught father frantically searches for his missing 16-year-old daughter (Michelle La) in a smart and suspenseful mystery thriller. The action takes place entirely through computer and mobile screens as Cho follows the only clues, what his daughter has left behind on social media platforms. As he uncovers a life he knows little about, the tension mounts and the twists and turns come thick and fast, but it is the story's emotional truths that make it so compelling.

Live Sport

Premier League, Liverpool v Arsenal, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

