TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, August 29

Suranne Jones stars in BBC1's tense new thriller Vigil, Brenda Blethyn returns as tough detective Vera over on ITV and Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer are back in BBC2's Gone Fishing.

Vigil, 9pm, BBC1

Paterson Joseph and Suranne Jones star in the tense new thriller. (Image credit: BBC)

Suranne Jones fronts a stellar cast in the BBC’s ambitious new conspiracy thriller series from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard. She stars as DCI Amy Silva, a troubled detective who’s tasked with investigating a death on a nuclear submarine. It’s an outlandish setting, but a rollicking story nonetheless, and one overflowing with intriguing subplots – the most interesting being the relationship between DCI Silva and her partner DS Kirsten Longacre. The second episode airs tomorrow.

★★★★ SMA

Vera, 8pm, ITV

Brenda Blethyn and Kenny Doughty star in Vera. (Image credit: ITV)

Filming last year was delayed due to the pandemic, but Brenda Blethyn is finally back as DCI Vera Stanhope for an 11th series, and she’s ready to solve more murders with her trusty colleague, DS Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty). When respected local builder Jim Tullman is found brutally bashed to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument, Vera discovers that the victim was about to testify in court. Look out for Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton) as the victim’s estranged wife, Barbara, who doesn’t seem too grief-stricken…

★★★★ TL

Gone Fishing, 8pm, BBC2

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer take it easy in Gone Fishing. (Image credit: BBC2)

Lifelong pals Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse continue reeling in their years of friendship and fishing in a new series. Tonight the pair are in the Outer Hebrides in search of fresh sea trout. They also whiz around on electric bikes, stay in a cosy cottage, tuck into a healthy pie, and try to outdo each other in a local painting competition. In between, they cast their minds back in time as they reflect on life’s ebbs and flows.

★★★★ ER



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Britannia, season 3, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Britannia season 3 is now streaming. (Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

In the brilliantly bonkers Roman-Britain period drama's long-awaited third series, which was delayed from last year due to the pandemic, General Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) receives an unexpected visitor – his formidable wife Hemple (Sophie Okonedo), who has strange acolytes, a menagerie of pets and some rather unusual appetites, to say the least! Elsewhere, reluctant ‘chosen one’ Cait makes a bid to reclaim her identity and a flashback to before the Roman invasion reveals a dark secret about Aulus’s past.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists, 4.45pm, ITV2

Fun adventures in The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists. (Image credit: ITV2)

This gem from Aardman is a wonderfully silly sea-faring yarn and great family entertainment. The Pirate Captain (voiced by Hugh Grant) is desperate to win Pirate of the Year, against Black Bellamy (Jeremy Piven) and Cutlass Liz (Salma Hayek), but he needs something special to give him an edge. Could a chance meeting with Charles Darwin (David Tennant) and a dodo provide it?

Live Sport

Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 MotoGP, 12.30pm, ITV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Vigil on TV tonight – a tension-filled, claustrophobic thriller with a starry cast and plenty of unexpected twists.

