TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, August 8

On TV tonight, there's a sweet look at the confectionary business in The Secret World of Chocolate on C4, the third and final series of Pose begins on BBC2 and tense drama Baptiste continues on BBC1. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Secret World of Chocolate, 8pm, C4

Angus Thirlwell, CEO & Co-Founder of Hotel Chocolate chats about making it big in the confectionary business. (Image credit: C4)

The world of sweets can be savage, as revealed in this film looking at the battle to dominate the UK’s chocolate industry, worth around £4 billion a year. Using interviews with high-ranking execs at chocolate giants Mars, Cadbury and Rowntree’s (plus some of the plucky younger upstarts), this documentary explores what it takes to be top of the chocs. Yorkie was nearly called ‘Trek’ until an 11th-hour turnaround, while Cadbury mounted a stealth mission to trial Wispa in the Tyne Tees region before rolling it out nationwide. Dawn French narrates.

★★★★★ SP

Pose, season 3, 10pm, BBC2

Mj Rodriguez as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista. (Image credit: BBC)

The critically acclaimed LGBTQ drama returns for a third and final series, wrapping up the stories of Pray Tell (Billy Porter), Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista (Mj Rodriguez) and co. Jumping from the 1980s, it kicks off in 1994, with Pray Tell drinking away the pain of watching so many friends die from AIDS. Meanwhile, the police are shutting down sex shops, there’s a new fame-hungry house on the scene, and Blanca juggles working as a nurse’s aide with dating a doctor. The first two series are available on iPlayer.

★★★★ HD

Baptiste, season 2, 9pm, BBC1

Fiona Shaw as Emma Chambers. (Image credit: BBC)

Last week’s terror attack was truly shocking, but the repercussions are just as explosive. A now paralysed Emma (Fiona Shaw) is traumatised following the events that unfolded when Baptiste shot one of the terrorists. But, in the present day, the quest to discover the identity of Gomorrah, who is believed to have masterminded the attack, takes a surprising turn. Meanwhile, we’re loving the bravery and vulnerability shown by brilliant Hungarian cop Zsofia (Dorka Gryllus), who locks horns with her horrible boss following the shooting, and then, 14 months on, decides enough is enough as she seeks answers about her father’s death...

★★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mr Corman, season 1, Apple TV+

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt stars as teacher Mr Corman. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (3rd Rock from the Sun) stars in this comedy drama as Josh Corman, a wannabe musician and teacher searching for meaning in his life. After breaking up with his fiancée Megan (Juno Temple) he’s been living with his best friend Victor (Narcos star Arturo Castro) and his mental health has taken a bit of a beating. His mother, played by An Officer and a Gentleman star Debra Winger, does her best to cheer him up, but usually ends up making things worse. Watch out for the innovative use of musical fantasy sequences, such as Josh flying through the night sky after a disastrous date. An honest and engaging 10-part series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Muppets Most Wanted, 3.30pm, BBC1

Ricky Gervais with Miss Piggy and Kermit. (Image credit: BBC)

This new-look Muppets reboot, which started with the 2011 movie starring Jason Segel, is aimed squarely at adults who have fond memories of the original show, rather than kids who are new to these freaky creatures. The jokes are aimed higher and the references more arch, and with a cast which includes Ricky Gervais and Tina Fey, it’s obvious who the demographic for this is. And very funny it is, too, as Gervais’ villain forces Kermit and co into the jewel-stealing business while on a world tour.

Live Sport

Olympics 2020 , from 6am (Closing Ceremony begins at 11.55am), BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button

, from 6am (Closing Ceremony begins at 11.55am), BBC1/BBC2/iPlayer/Red Button Test Cricket, England v India, 10.30am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Secret World of Chocolate on TV tonight – a behind the scenes look at a hugely competitive industry - sweet!

