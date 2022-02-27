TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Feb. 27

On TV tonight, the brilliant Peaky Blinders returns on BBC1 for a final series, Stephen Fry presents Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History on BBC1, while Jane continues her travels in Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire on Channel 5. There's a delicious new food series on BBC2, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and explosive drama Trigger Point comes to a close on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Peaky Blinders, season 6, 9pm, BBC1

Arthur Shelby and Ada Shelby return for the final time. (Image credit: BBC)

When we last saw Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), he was standing in a muddy field with a gun pressed to his temple. But you can’t keep a good man down, and the Peaky Blinders’ boss has scores to settle as the crime saga returns for its final series. We rejoin the story in 1933, with Prohibition ending and fascism on the rise, but it’s the lucrative US opium market that has caught Tommy’s attention. Grab your flat caps and settle down for an intriguing opener, which includes a fitting farewell to Aunt Polly, played by the late Helen McCrory.

★★★★★ SMA

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 7pm, BBC1

Stephen meets fierce creatures. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s easy to see why mythical animals such as dragons, unicorns and mermaids fascinated our early ancestors, but why do these fantastic beasts still intrigue us today? No one has done more to fill contemporary imaginations with make-believe creatures than Harry Potter author JK Rowling and she’s just one of the people Stephen Fry talks to as he tries to answer that question in this special film. It’s an intriguing journey, which takes us back through time to explain how our own story is wrapped up in the tales we’ve told one another for thousands of years.

★★★★ SMA



Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire, 9pm, Channel 5

Jane heads home and recalls days gone by. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald’s love letter to her home county continues with a trip down memory lane to celebrate one of her favourite films, The Railway Children. She rides the heritage Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, then takes a trip to Haworth, the home of the Brontës. The most charming part of this episode is her trip to the National Coal Mining Museum, where she remembers her father and brother, who were both miners. She ends this leg of her unashamedly nostalgic journey with a song dedicated to her much-missed dad.

★★★ JL

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 7.20pm, BBC2

Stanley starts a culinary tour. (Image credit: BBC)

There’s something deeply enjoyable about following star Stanley around Italy in this six-part travelogue. Maybe it’s the fact he speaks Italian and can chat to the locals, or maybe it’s his genuine joy whenever he eats anything cooked for him. We see him eating his way around Naples, a city that gave the world pizza. He tries a traditional fried version, as well as one made by a Michelin-starred pizzeria chef.

★★★★ HD

Trigger Point, 9pm, ITV

Lana looks for answers. (Image credit: ITV)

Vicky McClure’s Lana has had her eye on fellow Expo Hudson for some time, but she was still shocked when he was unmasked as the man behind the bombings. Was he the last member of the terror cell, or is there another bomber still at large? With a set of gas bombs rigged to blow an entire street apart, we’re hoping for a nerve-jangling finale filled with plenty of action and much-needed answers.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Vikings: Valhalla, season 1, Netflix

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter and Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings built itself an army of fans over six action-packed series on Sky History, and now Netflix will be continuing the story with a fresh Norse saga. Set in the early 11th century – more than 100 years after the events of the original show – this eight-part sequel follows King Canute (Keeping Faith’s Bradley Freegard) as he lays siege to London, with the help of explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett). The result is a spectacular mix of medieval politics and battlefield heroics, which is a lot of fun, if not historically accurate.

Best film to watch on TV today

Patrick, 1.30pm, C4

Harried London teacher Beattie Edmondson is aghast when her late gran bequeaths her spoilt pug Patrick. But at least her efforts to care for the pooch lead her to cross paths with potential love interests Ed Skrein and Tom Bennett. It's a genial, no-frills movie, but Edmondson is likeable and her canine co-star will win over susceptible dog lovers.



Live Sport

Six Nations Rugby Union, Ireland v Italy , 2.15pm (k-o 3pm), ITV

, 2.15pm (k-o 3pm), ITV EFL Cup, Chelsea v Liverpool, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Peaky Blinders on TV tonight – a welcome return to this super stylish drama.

