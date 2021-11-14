TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Nov. 14

Fire up your engines as Fred, Chris and Paddy get ready for another series.

Fred, Chris and Paddy return for another series of the brilliant Top Gear on BBC1, the Cybermen are back in Doctor Who: Flux on BBC1 and the best travel presenter in the business returns with a new series, The Lakes with Simon Reeve, on BBC2.

Top Gear, 8pm, BBC1

Paddy McGuinness is happy to be back. (Image credit: BBC)

The first episode of the new run sees Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff taking on F1 drivers Lando Norris, Sebastian Vettel and Antonio Giovinazzi at Silverstone on the weekend of the British Grand Prix. Let’s just say it’s an experience one of the three presenters is unlikely to be allowed to forget in a hurry. There’s also an emotional tribute to Paddy’s boyhood hero, stunt motorbike rider Eddie Kidd, who was left with life-changing injuries after a 1996 crash that ended his career.

Doctor Who: Flux, 6.30pm, BBC1

The Cybermen are out on patrol. (Image credit: BBC)

Don’t panic, but in the aftermath of the apocalypse, the rules of time have been completely rewritten and everything is in freefall, which means the latest planet that the Doctor, Yaz, Dan and Vinder have landed on is one that technically shouldn’t exist, and the quartet are caught up in a battle to survive once more. The BBC are, for now, keeping to themselves the exact details of the threat that Team TARDIS will be facing, but as you can see from our picture, the terrifying Cybermen are back…

The Lakes with Simon Reeve, 9pm, BBC2

Simon Reeve explores the Lake District. (Image credit: BBC)

Following on from his Cornwall series, the explorer is again staying closer to home for his latest three-part travel documentary. Yet his trip turns out to be almost as intrepid as some of his far-flung adventures, as he joins a grey squirrel shoot, stays in England’s most remote youth hostel and visits a nuclear submarine built in Barrow-in-Furness.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Shrink Next Door, season 1, (first three episodes from Friday, Nov. 12, then weekly), Apple TV+

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Based on a true story, this intriguing new series stars Will Ferrell as patient Marty Markowitz and Paul Rudd as his psychiatrist Dr Herschkopf. The usually larger-than-life Ferrell is charming as Marty, a gentle soul who suffers panic attacks, is bullied by his ex-girlfriend, and is sent to see a shrink by his concerned sister. Their first session is unconventional – they end up playing basketball – and there are a few warning signs, but Herschkopf does appear to get results. However, as the opening sequences of the first episode teases, their relationship is destined to take a dramatic turn. You’ll enjoy this even more if you don’t already know the remarkable details of this true-life case.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Vice, 10pm, BBC2

An unrecognisable Christian Bale as Dick Cheney. (Image credit: BBC)

A biting, blistering biopic of Dick Cheney, the Vice President who was the real power behind the throne of President George W Bush, this stars a fully committed Christian Bale in the lead role, with the actor piling on the pounds and prosthetics. Also starring Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Amy Adams as Cheney’s power-hungry wife Lynne and Sam Rockwell as George W Bush, this is a grimly funny movie, written and directed by Adam McKay.

Live Sport

Women's International Rugby Union, England v Canada , 2pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC2

, 2pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup , 1pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 1pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Formula 1, The Sao Paulo Grand Prix, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

