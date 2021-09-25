TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Sept. 26

On TV tonight, two great dramas come to a close as Vigil concludes on BBC1 and Endeavour on ITV. Plus, former SAS operative Jason Fox kicks off his new series, Foxy's Fearless 48 Hours, with comedian Rob Delaney on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Vigil, 9pm, BBC1

How will this thrilling series end for Captain Newsome? (Image credit: BBC)

DCI Amy Silva has taken us on quite a ride since she first stepped aboard HMS Vigil and millions of viewers will be desperate to find out how this captivating conspiracy thriller ends tonight. After discovering which crew member is the Russian spy, Amy found herself in a tight spot at the end of last week’s episode, but she’s not the only one in peril, with Glover also facing a race for survival after being exposed to a lethal nerve agent. Filled with plenty of answers and some tense action, this is a fitting end to a gripping series.

★★★★ CC

Endeavour, 8pm, ITV

Shaun Evans as Endeavour. (Image credit: ITV)

Shaun Evans is never less than brilliant as the beleaguered young Morse, but he’s been on particularly sensational form this series, as we’ve watched the troubled detective slip further down the road to alcoholism. Now as the (far too short) run draws to a close with a fabulously eerie finale, he’s hitting rock bottom, much to the horror of Thursday, who also has some worrying personal news of his own. But when the gruesome murder of an Oxford don leads Endeavour to a creepy deserted hotel with a group of stranded bus passengers, the body count rises, leaving everyone present in terrible danger…

★★★★★ CC

Foxy's Fearless 48 Hours, 10pm, C4

Rob Delaney gets set for a wild ride with Foxy. (Image credit: C4)

Former SAS operative Jason Fox puts comedian Rob Delaney’s nerves to the test over 48 hours. Jason takes Rob through hardcore training exercises, including launching themselves off a 150ft viaduct and diving from a cliff into a flooded quarry. In the process, Rob opens up about his battle with alcoholism and the tragic loss of his young son, Henry. Inspiring stuff.

★★★★★ NH

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Foundation, season 1, Apple TV+

Jared Harris stars. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Adapted from the novels by Isaac Asimov, this big-budget series stars The Crown actor Jared Harris. Set in a galactic empire ruled by clones, the 10-part series features Harris as scientific guru Hari Seldon, who has used his new predictive science of ‘psychohistory’ to foresee the fall of the empire in 500 years time. The empire’s rulers are understandably furious and he’s banished into exile. In order to preserve civilisation, Hari and his followers venture to a far-off region of the galaxy to establish a new society – The Foundation – on the planet Terminus. It’s a place where they hope to preserve mankind’s science and knowledge, but there are enemies on other planets who they must also outwit…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

White Boy Rick, 9pm, Film4

Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt star. (Image credit: Film4)

Truth proves stranger than fiction in this factual crime drama about a teenager who went undercover and helped bring down drug dealers and crooked cops. The setting is mid-1980s Detroit, and 14-year-old Rick Wershe Jr (Richie Merritt) is aiding his father (Matthew McConaughey) in his shady gun-dealing business when the FBI leans on him to become an informant. The performances are excellent, with a gritty supporting turn from Bel Powley.

Live Sport

Premier League, Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers , 2pm, (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm, (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur , 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, London Irish v Sale Sharks, 2pm (k-o 3pm), BT Sport 1

Don't miss Vigil on TV tonight – a fabulous ending to this triumph of a series.

