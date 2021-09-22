Jason Fox on 'Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours With...' — the celebs, challenges and everything else about the SAS trainer's new Channel 4 show

Who's ready for another gruelling SAS-style challenge with Jason Fox? Celebrities often lead quite a pampered existence but SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason is pushing two of them as far out of their comfort zone as it’s possible to go. In his new Channel 4 series Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours With... Jason spends an intrepid weekend in Wales with Rob Delaney and, later, Maya Jama, to put them through some arduous training before throwing them into the ultimate challenge. Foxy says: “When we get back to nature, push boundaries and face our primary fears we are capable of extraordinary things.”

So here's what else Jason Fox can tell us about Channel 4 series Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours With…

Join Jason Fox for this two-part series on Channel 4 from Sunday September 26. It will then become available on streaming service All4. We don't yet know of a US release date but we'll update as soon as we do.

What happens in Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours With…

Jason Fox will take each celebrity into the wilderness to prepare them for an extreme challenge. Rob Delaney’s challenge is to throw himself backwards from a 150ft viaduct. In order to build up to this, first up he’ll have to tombstone into a quarry known as ‘the quarry of death’ as 20 people have died in it. Next, he’ll have to tackle a high wire with a 90m drop and only then will be ready for the ultimate task. “I feel happy and lucky to be able to do this,” says Rob. “Afraid? Sure. It’s hilariously terrifying.”

All about Jason Fox...

Jason Fox, aka Foxy, is a former Royal Marine commando and special forces sergeant who joined at 16 and served for 20 years. In 2018 he fronted the series Meet The Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos where he exposed drug cartels in Mexico, Columbia and Peru. He went on to make the documentary The Final Mission: Foxy’s War where he returned to Afghanistan after 10 years and multiple tours there. However, he’s best known for appearing in SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, where he, Ant Middleton and the team of commandos put contestants through the SAS’s secret selection process. Jason Fox also wrote the best-sellers Battle Scars: A Story of War and All That Follows and Life Under Fire: How to Build Inner Strength and Thrive Under Pressure.

Jason Fox, aka Foxy, by the Welsh coast. (Image credit: Channel 4)

All about Rob Delaney

Rob is an American writer, actor and comedian. He and Sharon Horgan co-wrote and starred in the hit comedy show Catastrophe which ran from 2015 to 2019. He also played Peter in the movie Deadpool 2 and starred in the 2018 series Bitz and Bob. He’s also appeared in Bombshell, Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw and will be in the upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 7. As a comedian he’s hosted his own show, Rob Delaney’s Stand Up Central and narrates the bizarre dating show Sexy Beasts.

“I used to be a daredevil and then in my teenage years I discovered alcohol and upped the ante for my doing stupid things,” he says. “Now I’m more calculated. I’ve got three young kids so if something could kill me or break my ankle I probably won’t do it.”

A bit of a fright? Rob Delaney hangs about! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Jason Fox on Maya Jama

Maya Jama is enjoying her moment in the sun right now and is currently hosting Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star. She co-presented Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer earlier this year and has been confirmed as host of Simon Cowell’s new show Walk The Line. She started out as a Radio One DJ and then moved into presenting, appearing on Loose Women, Cannonball, Good Morning Britain and numerous other shows. She's also a regular on Celebrity Juice.

Foxy admits he was surprised and impressed by her bravery. “I was anxious to begin with because I’m 45 she’s 27 and she’s a woman, so I didn’t know if there would be much in common but she’s actually very funny, up for a laugh and we had a good time,” he says. “Her task I would suggest was the hardest. It was epic - a bungee jump of a bridge that’s never been bungee jumped off before. It was 48 hours of worry with me with Maya because I wasn’t too sure, especially on day one of training, if she was going to be able to embrace what we were going to do on the last day. I was pleasantly surprised.”

Will Maya Jama cope with the gruelling Foxy challenge? (Image credit: BBC)

Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours With… the location

The series is filmed in Wales and Foxy says he was delighted that the weather was kind. “The weather was brilliant for all of the episodes which is unheard of in Wales,” he says. “There were grand ideas about going abroad but it was 2019 when we started this and then travel stopped altogether. Luckily Wales is a great location and there is a lot to do there. The good thing about the series is it shows you there’s a lot to do in the UK. It’s a forgotten about location. It’s literally on our doorstep. And because the weather was good it painted our back garden in a good light. However I’m sure there will be something in the small print saying don’t try these stunts at home, or in Wales.”