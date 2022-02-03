TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Feb. 3

On TV tonight, prison drama Screw continues on C4, Kate Garraway presents a new series of Life Stories with Charlotte Church in the hotseat on ITV and The Righteous Gemstones returns to Sky Comedy/NOW. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Screw, 9pm, C4

Nina Sosanya stars. (Image credit: C4)

Earlier in this series, when a gun was smuggled into Long Marsh Prison, any viewers who thought, ‘Well, we’ll be seeing that again as part of a major storyline…’ should congratulate themselves, because that’s exactly what happens tonight. C Wing is locked down after the explosive events of the previous episode, and it’s not only the prisoners who are finding it a struggle. Meanwhile, Leigh (Nina Sosanya) and Toby (Jack Bardoe) are still suspicious of each other – will they manage to clear the air?

★★★★ JP

Kate Garraway's Life Stories, 9pm, ITV

Kate Garraway hosts. (Image credit: ITV)

Charlotte Church talks to Kate Garraway about the pressures of being in the public eye in Kate’s first Life Stories since taking over from Piers Morgan. Fame hasn’t been easy for the singer – hounded by the tabloids as a teenager, she then was a victim of the News of the World phone-hacking scandal. This was Charlotte’s life while dealing with an estranged father and her mum’s ongoing battle with depression. An eye-opening first interview of the three-part series, which will also see Nadiya Hussain and John Barnes open up to Kate about their lives.

★★★★ HD

The Righteous Gemstones, 10pm, Sky Comedy/NOW

Jesse has big plans for the future. (Image credit: Sky)

As this clever US comedy about a family of televangelists returns, trouble is brewing as the dodgy past of patriarch Eli (John Goodman) comes back to haunt him. Eldest son Jesse (show creator Danny McBride) and wife Amber, meanwhile, are keen to join forces with another ‘megachurch’ power couple. But when a journalist (Jason Schwartzman) delves into the Gemstones’ dealings, can the family survive?

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Hotel Portofino, season 1, BritBox

Natascha McElhone stars. (Image credit: ITV)

There are glorious Italian seascapes, plenty of 1920s glamour, as well as an English family embarking on a brave overseas adventure in BritBox’s new series, which bears some similarities to the sunny escapism of ITV’s The Durrells. The six-episode story centres around Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone), who has moved from dreary post-war Britain to set up a hotel in the stunning town of Portofino with her dashing but dangerous aristocratic husband, Cecil, and their grown-up children, Alice and Lucian. But as well as family secrets, troublesome hotel guests, run-ins with the mafia and the rise of Mussolini’s fascists, at the heart of the story is a classic whodunit mystery. Anna Chancellor, Vigil’s Adam James and Oliver Dench (Dame Judi’s nephew) are also among the top-name cast.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Rio Bravo/The Searchers, from 8pm, BBC4

Fans of classic Westerns may have noticed recently that BBC4 is the place to be on a Thursday night. This week’s double bill is from two undisputed masters of the genre: director Howard Hawks’ Rio Bravo and John Ford’s The Searchers (10.15pm). John Wayne stars in both films, considered to be two of the best in a career that included more than 80.

Live Sport

Premier League Darts, 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30pm, BBC1

, 7.30pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm & 8pm ITV

, 7pm & 8pm ITV Hollyoaks , 6.30pm, C4

, 6.30pm, C4 Neighbours , 6pm, Channel 5

, 6pm, Channel 5 Home and Away, 6pm & 6.30pm, 5Star

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Screw on TV tonight — this sharp drama continues with Leigh struggling to maintain order on C Wing.

