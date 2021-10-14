'Screw' — all you need to know about the new prison drama on Channel 4

The cast of 'Screw' is led by Nina Sosanya and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (both centre).

Darkly comic prison drama Screw, coming to Channel 4 next year, promises to take us into the intense world of fictional men’s prison Long Marsh, a place bursting at the seams with humour, emotional high stakes and danger for prisoners and officers alike!

Witten by BAFTA nominated writer Rob Williams, one of the masterminds behind Killing Eve, this six-part series was inspired by his experience of working and volunteering in prisons.

Screw, a British slang term for a prison guard, stars Nina Sosanya as Leigh, who has devoted her entire life keeping inmates in line. She’s joined in the fray by rookie officer Rose (Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), as well as fellow screws Ali, Gary, Don and Jackie (King Gary’s Laura Checkley).

Here’s what else we know about the irreverent new comedy drama…

Channel 4 hasn't given a release date for Screw other than to say it launches in early 2022. Filming has wrapped so final post-production is well underway. We don't know of a US release date or a worldwide air date, but we'll update as soon as we can. We also believe it should end up on streaming service All4 and later come to BritBox.

Is there a trailer for 'Screw'?

A trailer hasn't yet been released for Screw, but it can't be far off as a first look picture (see main cast shot above) has been sent out. We will of course update with the trailer when it arrives.

What is the plot of 'Screw'?

Set in Long Marsh’s C Wing, Screw follows a group of embattled prison officers, aka screws, including Leigh, a woman who has devoted her entire adult life to the prison and its inmates. But she’s an enigma to her team, and has her own secrets that if discovered could cost her more than her job.

Meanwhile, into the pressure cooker enters streetwise 21-year-old trainee officer Rose. But Long Marsh is a baptism of fire even for her! Producers of Screw say the series offers an insight into incarceration rarely seen on British TV, tackling contemporary stories ‘head-on with through a vibrant and multi layered cast of characters.’

'Screw' cast — Nina Sosanya as Leigh

In Screw, Nina Sosanya plays experienced prison officer Leigh, who keeps her inmates in line, but has their backs when they need it. NIna is best known for her roles in W1A and Last Tango in Halifax. But she’s also had parts in Killing Eve, as DCI Laura Porter in Marcella, and Elaine Parry in His Dark Materials.

'Screw' star Nina Sosanya with Sarah Lancashire in 'Last Tango In Halifax'. (Image credit: BBC)

'Screw' cast — Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Rose

In Screw, Jamie-Lee stars as rookie screw Rose, who struggles in her new job on C Wing. The actor made her name as wild child Michelle in the C4 comedy Derry Girls, but has also starred in the Northern Irish series 6Degrees.

Derry Girls. with 'Screw' star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (second from left) as Michelle. (Image credit: Channel 4)

'Screw' cast — who else is starring?

Completing the Screw team of prison guards on C Wing are Line of Duty’s Faraz Ayub as Ali, I May Destroy You’s Stephen Wright as Gary, Game of Thrones’ Ron Donachie as Don and King Gary’s Laura Checkley as Jackie.

'Screw' — behind the scenes news

Screw is being directed by Tom Vaughan (Dr Foster) and Jordan Hogg (Ackley Bridge), while Rob Williams is also acting as executive producer.