TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, March 3

Billy Connolly Does… continues on GOLD, The One Show launches its Comic Relief fundraising challenge, a Red Nose and Spoon Race on BBC1, The Apprentice continues also on BBC1 and there's another series of Meet the Richardsons on Dave.

Billy Connolly Does…, 9pm, GOLD

BIlly turns his attention to fatherhood. (Image credit: UKTV)

The second in this series of what director Mike Reilly calls ‘hanging out with Billy, pottering around in Florida, some old stories… and some shiny pearls of wisdom’ takes the theme of fatherhood. ‘It’s an absolute joy,’ beams father-of-five Billy. ‘It’s all delightful.’ And it’s obviously been a great source of material for the comedian in his career spanning 50 years, as we see in archive clips of his stand-up and TV appearances. But we’re also here for those aforementioned pearls: ‘We pass this way but once – there’s no such thing as normal,’ says Billy. ‘Life’s supposed to be fun.’

★★★★ JP

The One Show, 7pm, BBC1

Owain and Angellica get ready to race. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s that time again, when thoughts turn to fundraising for Comic Relief. Tonight, Alex Jones and Ronan Keating launch another Red Nose and Spoon Race, and will provide updates throughout next week. Owain Wyn Evans and Angellica Bell are the team captains taking on the endurance challenge, with their teammates joining from projects supported by the charity. The rules are simple – keep a Red Nose on a spoon across a specially designed course. Except it’s in some of the most distractingly beautiful and physically challenging parts of the Lake District. Best of British, chaps!

★★★ NT

The Apprentice, 9pm, BBC1

Lord Sugar is in a firing mood. (Image credit: BBC)

The candidates head to Greenwich Market, but there is no time for enjoying the historic surroundings, as Lord Sugar sets them the unenviable task of selling on a leading shopping channel – live in prime-time. One team miss out on a high-value item, the other’s products are a bit specialist, and both groups are too overcome with nerves to make loadsamoney. In the boardroom, one hopeful finds out it’s time for them to shut up shop.

★★★ NT

Meet the Richardsons, 10pm, Dave

Georgia, David, Jon and Lucy hang out together. (Image credit: Dave)

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont return for more chatting on their sofa about anything and everything, but starting with Lucy’s unsuccessful gigs on game shows, as we’re taken to the couple’s new home in Leeds. Meanwhile, there are rumours that another celebrity couple are about to crib their show. After dining at David and Georgia Tennant’s 12th-century castle, they have an inkling who that might be…

★★★ MC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Vikings: Valhalla, season 1, Netflix

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter and Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings built itself an army of fans over six action-packed series on Sky History, and now Netflix will be continuing the story with a fresh Norse saga. Set in the early 11th century – more than 100 years after the events of the original show – this eight-part sequel follows King Canute (Keeping Faith’s Bradley Freegard) as he lays siege to London, with the help of explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett). The result is a spectacular mix of medieval politics and battlefield heroics, which is a lot of fun, if not historically accurate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The King's Speech, 9pm, BBC4

Colin Firth in his Oscar-winning role. (Image credit: BBC)

Oscar-winner Colin Firth has never been better than here as the future George VI, struggling to overcome his stammer and fulfil his royal duties. Firth’s excellent performance is matched by Geoffrey Rush, portraying maverick Australian speech therapist Lionel Logue with wit, gusto and charm. This film has taken an obscure footnote from history and turned it into an enthralling human drama. A marvellous British movie.

Live Sport

FA Cup, Everton v Boreham Wood, 7.30pm (k-o 8.15pm), ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Billy Connolly Does… on TV tonight — more musings from the great man, this time on fatherhood.

