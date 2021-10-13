TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Oct. 14

On TV tonight, drama Guilt returns to BBC2, former pop star Myleene Klass presents a personal and emotional documentary, Myleene: Miscarriage & Me on W and another pop star shows their serious side as Will.i.am presents a documentary about British black history in Will.i.am: The Blackprint on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Guilt, 9pm, BBC2

Mark Bonnar stars. (Image credit: BBC)

Series one of this darkly comic thriller saw brothers Max and Jake (Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives) covering their tracks after accidentally running over and killing an elderly man. Series two begins as Max is released from prison having lost everything that matters to him, and realising he’s going to have to lower his standards if he wants to start clawing it all back. Meanwhile, across town, a violent altercation in her own home lands Erin (Endeavour’s Sara Vickers) with an ethical dilemma...

★★★★★ SP

Myleene: Miscarriage & Me, 9pm, W

Myleene opens up about the four devastating miscarriages she's suffered. (Image credit: UKTV)

Last year, musician and broadcaster Myleene Klass broke one of society’s great taboos by posting an account on her Instagram of the four miscarriages she and her fiancé Simon Motson experienced before having their son Apollo. Myleene kept silent for so long because she was grieving and felt like she had failed somehow – and by bravely and frankly telling her story in this heartfelt documentary, she’s hoping to show other women that it’s okay, and in fact healthy, to talk about miscarriage. Myleene also meets MP Olivia Blake, who is pushing for a debate in parliament to call for better miscarriage care.

★★★★ SP

Will.i.am: The Blackprint, 9pm, ITV

Will.i.am explores the history of black Britain. (Image credit: ITV)

Musician will.i.am, aka William Adams, is a familiar face thanks to his career with the US group Black-Eyed Peas and his ongoing role as a judge on TV talent show The Voice. In this one-off, he’s showing his more serious side as he investigates the history of black Britain, learning more about Liverpool’s slave trade links and our own civil rights trailblazers, and hearing about the prospects for young black Britons today. There are insights into his own childhood, growing up in the East LA projects, striking memories of civil rights leader Malcolm X’s visit to Smethwick in the West Midlands, and an inspiring visit to a school in South London’s Peckham, where the students share their ambitions for the future.

★★★★ IM



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Among the Stars, season 1, Disney+

Captain Chris Cassidy. (Image credit: Disney+)

The dangers of space moonwalks are brought vividly to life in a behind-the-scenes look at the world of NASA and its astronauts. This six-part docuseries follows Captain Chris Cassidy as he takes on a critically important mission to the International Space Station to repair a $2billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. Filmed over two years, the series combines personal video diaries and film footage – with cameras stationed both on Earth and in space – to show viewers the high-stakes work of the NASA team.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Last of the Mohicans, 6.50pm, AMC

A rip-roaring, old-fashioned romantic adventure adapted from James Fenimore Cooper’s frontier novel set in 1757, when Britain and France were fighting for control of North America. Daniel Day-Lewis is superb as Hawkeye, a virile, enigmatic Irish-American frontiersman who has to protect colonel’s daughter Madeleine Stowe.

Live Sport

Ladies European Tour Golf, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Guilt on TV tonight – Max is out of prison but will he stay on the straight and narrow?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!