TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, September 2

On TV tonight, join specialist nurses Linda and Emma on the road in Ambulance on BBC1, catch up with the students of The Link Academy in Dudley in Sixteen: Class of 2021 on C4 and there's a second chance to see the brilliant drama The Night Of on Sky Atlantic. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Ambulance, 9pm, BBC1

Paramedics Rob and Chris start another busy shift. (Image credit: BBC)

This episode joins dedicated nurses Linda and Emma, who specialise in helping patients who are in psychological distress. Linda and Emma’s aim is to support people at home, with a lot of listening, access to more help if their patients need it and a huge dose of good humour and kindness. Also helping the people of Merseyside are paramedics Chris and Rob, who are on hand to help some of the many older people who’ve fallen after a freezing night, including 76-year-old wrestling fan Jean.

★★★★ JL

Sixteen: Class of 2021, 9pm, C4

A distracted Callum gets some encouragement in the C4 series. (Image credit: C4)

The 2020 Christmas holidays are approaching and the Year 11 students at The Link Academy in Dudley are increasingly anxious about the impact the pandemic lockdowns will have had on their academic progress so far. With only six months left of the school year, Callum is distracted and falling behind on his revision in the second of this four-part series, but his mentor is on hand to offer some words of encouragement.

★★★★ SO

The Night Of, 10.10pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW

If you missed this dark but compelling drama when it first aired in 2016, Sky Atlantic is currently re-running it, with all episodes on NOW. It’s a US version of the BBC series Criminal Justice, with Riz Ahmed, who was Oscar-nominated for Sound of Metal, as a young man accused of a brutal murder after spending the night with a girl he just met. John Turturro co-stars as his lawyer, with The Wire’s Michael K Williams as a fellow prisoner.

★★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Britannia, season 3, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Britannia season 3 is now streaming. (Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

In the brilliantly bonkers Roman-Britain period drama's long-awaited third series, which was delayed from last year due to the pandemic, General Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) receives an unexpected visitor – his formidable wife Hemple (Sophie Okonedo), who has strange acolytes, a menagerie of pets and some rather unusual appetites, to say the least! Elsewhere, reluctant ‘chosen one’ Cait makes a bid to reclaim her identity and a flashback to before the Roman invasion reveals a dark secret about Aulus’s past.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

X-Men: Days of Future Past, 6.25pm, Film4

Michael Fassbender as a younger Magneto. (Image credit: Film4)

Largely set in the 1970s, this is the X-Men film to convince the doubters to give them another go. Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart graciously give ground to Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy’s younger versions of Magneto and Charles Xavier in a technically superb pitch battle taking place in two parallel time zones.

Live Sport

Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020 , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 International Football, World Cup Qualifier, Hungary v England , 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV

, 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV International Football, World Cup Qualifier, Lithuania v Northern Ireland, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.35pm, BBC1

, 7.35pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 6.45pm, ITV

, 6.45pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Ambulance on TV tonight – a tribute to the compassion and hard work of our front line Ambulance services.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!