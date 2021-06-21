TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, 22 June

On TV tonight Holby's Fletch is left reeling by dramatic events on BBC1, there's tension and wobbly eclair mountains on C4's Bake Off: The Professionals, and get ready to go 'ahh' with Netflix's Penguin Town. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Holby, 7.20pm, BBC1

Ange Godard (Dawn Steele) has a tricky decision to make. (Image credit: BBC)

We’re still reeling from the news that Holby is to be axed, especially when episodes like this remind us it’s one of the best shows on the box. The hospital is rocked by a major tragedy and Fletch is picking up the pieces, all while worrying about his daughter, Evie, who was stabbed by the drugs gang her boyfriend, Andrei, was running from. When she wakes up after surgery, she wants to see Andrei, but Fletch is adamant that’s not happening… Elsewhere, having been rejected by Ange, Josh is all set for his transfer to St James’s hospital. But will Ange be able to let him go?

★★★★ VW

Bake Off: The Professionals, 8pm, C4

The judges and presenters on the totally delicious show. (Image credit: C4)

Things are heating up as the five best teams from last week face even tougher challenges to impress Benoît and Cherish. Tom Allen and Liam Charles host as the teams create a collection of cone-shaped desserts and pastries shaped like carrots but tasting of anything but. Then it’s the Showpiece, a Religieuse à l’ancienne – basically an eclair mountain! But will their incredible edible structures make it to the judges intact?

★★★★ VW

Penguin Town, Netflix

The penguins move into the seaside resort of Simon's Town in South Africa. (Image credit: Netflix)

Every year hundreds of African penguins descend on the balmy seaside resort of Simon’s Town in South Africa in order to nest. In this insightful eight-part series, cameras follow the extraordinary colony over one season, as they mingle with tourists and hold up traffic, all while trying to raise their young. The flightless birds are believed to be one of the first penguins discovered by humans, but sadly they’re also endangered, with numbers declining by 60 per cent in the last three decades.

★★★★ RM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Michaela Coel in the award-winning series. (Image credit: Various Artists Ltd)

This drama about sexual consent, created and written by its star Michaela Coel, was a big winner at this month’s BAFTAs, picking up awards for Mini-series and Leading Actress for Coel – and deservedly so. It is a raw, thought-provoking drama, but also funny and thrilling.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

London Has Fallen, Channel 5, 10pm

Gerard Butler as Mike Banning and Aaron Eckhart as Benjamin Asher. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The effects are cheesier and the pleasures guiltier in this sequel to 2011's Olympus Has Fallen. This time around, Gerard Butler's US Secret Service agent Mike Banning saves the day, again, when a dastardly terrorist targets world leaders in the British capital.

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic v England, 7pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

7pm (k-o 8pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia v Scotland, 7pm (k-o 8pm), ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7pm, BBC1

, 7pm, BBC1 Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Holby on TV tonight – a great episode.

