TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, 29 June

Bake Off: The Professionals, 8pm, C4

Bake Off: The Professionals

For dessert lovers, this is the one we’ve all been waiting for: Chocolate Week! For world class patisserie experts Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden, nothing less than chocolatey perfection will do so, this week, they’ve set a secret challenge to get the teams started. What is it? Sorry, we can’t tell you, it’s a secret. We’ll just say that Cherish’s expectations will be higher than ever. For their showpiece, the teams have five hours to construct truly terrifying chocolate creations, with a House of Horrors theme. Who will make chocolate heaven? And who will melt under the pressure?

★★★★ VW

Limetown, from 9pm, Alibi

Limetown

The Limetown podcast was a huge hit on its debut in 2015. The fictional story followed the disappearance of 326 people in Limetown, Tennessee, the drama sounded scarily true and the series had more than 10 million downloads. This creepy tale has now been adapted into this 10-part thriller, with The Sinner’s Jessica Biel as Lia Haddock, a radio journalist who is desperate to solve the mystery. It’s set 15 years after the mass disappearance but Lia cannot move on as her uncle Emile (played in flashbacks by Stanley Tucci) is among the missing. Thriller-lovers will be enthralled.

★★★★ NC

Supergirl, 8pm Sky One/NOW

Supergirl

The Girl of Steel prepares for one last flight for justice as Supergirl's sixth and final season launches after production was shut down due to the pandemic. Last time we saw Kara, the world was in danger from a virtual-reality platform with the power to kill its users. Now Lex Luthor is using it to brainwash half of the world into becoming his all-obeying servants, while completely destroying the other half. Luckily, Kara and Lex's sister Lena have teamed up, and what could be more powerful than a Kryptonian and a Luthor working together?

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Professor T, season one, BritBox

Professor T

Ben Miller stars as Jasper Tempest, a brilliant, quirky University of Cambridge criminology lecturer with OCD who is recruited as a police consultant by equally talented DI Lisa Donckers (Bridgerton's Emma Naomi). They make a fine investigative duo in a very watchable crime drama. In the opening episode, Jasper helps the police when a woman is attacked on campus.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Cold Comes the Night, 9pm, GREAT! Movies

Cold Comes the Night

Star Trek actor Alice Eve is a struggling single mom who gets taken hostage in the seedy motel she owns by a half-blind hitman (Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston) in this tense B-movie thriller. Add a missing bag of drug money, a corrupt local cop and a string of double crosses and you have the ingredients for a twisty modern-day film noir.

★★★ JB

Wimbledon 2021, 11.00am – 8.30pm, BBC2

Wimbledon 2021, 1.45pm - 3.30pm, BBC1

UEFA Euro 2020 England v Germany, 4.00pm (k-o 5.00pm), BBC1

UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden v Ukraine, 7.30pm (k-o 8.00pm), BBC1

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm and 7.30pm, ITV

Coronation Street, 8pm and 8.30pm, ITV

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

