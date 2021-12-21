TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 21

On TV tonight, one-off documentary Philip: Prince, Husband, Father, looks back at the life of the longest serving consort in British history on ITV, there's mayhem in the kitchen as a new batch of celebs compete for the Golden Whisk trophy in Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off on BBC1 and Ashley Jenson returns as super sleuth Agatha Raisin on Sky Max. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Philip: Prince, Husband, Father, 9pm, ITV

A young Prince Philip in 1947. (Image credit: ITV)

A look back at the life of Prince Philip, who died on 9 April this year, just eight weeks shy of his 100th birthday. Using archive interviews and footage, this one-off film details how the young, outgoing naval officer adapted to a life as the Queen’s husband, while trying to carve out his own role. There’s great footage of Philip on his first solo tour of the Commonwealth in 1956 and of the Royal Family in happy times, but it also reveals the Prince’s struggles, especially with press intrusion and his relationship with eldest son Charles.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off, 8pm, BBC1

Joey, Judi, Su, Neil and Oti are first to compete. (Image credit: BBC)

Ten celebrities compete to be Christmas champion in the first of two instalments (the second is on Thursday). Reality star Joey Essex, comic Judi Love, actor Su Pollard, former footballer Neil Ruddock and Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse must create a dish inspired by an advent calendar. Can they impress Gregg and John with their ultimate festive recipe and go on to win the all-new Golden Whisk trophy?

Agatha Raisin, Sky Max, 8pm

A Christmas mystery for Agatha. (Image credit: Sky)

Ashley Jensen is back as the Cotswolds village sleuth for a special Christmas mystery. Needing a break, Agatha is hoping to relax over the holidays. But then she receives a letter from elderly aristocrat Phyllis Tamworthy (Maggie McCarthy), begging for ‘protection’. Intrigued, Agatha can’t wait to get involved… With carol singers, snow and a truly unique festive food fight, Agatha and co serve up a Christmas to remember.

The Witcher, season 2, Netflix

Monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). (Image credit: Netflix)

The epic fantasy show returns for a second series, picking up following the devastating Battle of Sodden. With monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) grieving the loss of Yennefer, he’s forced to take Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen to protect her from the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons striving for supremacy, as well as from her own strange powers of foresight. Look out for a cracking new guest cast, including Simon Callow and Silent Witness star Liz Carr as eccentric legal team Codringher and Fenn, who may be able to reveal something about Cirilla’s mysterious bloodline.

Love Actually, 9pm, ITV2

Hugh Grant in the Christmas classic 'Love Actually'. (Image credit: ITV)

Whether it’s Hugh Grant dad-dancing through 10 Downing Street, Emma Thompson coming to a heartbreaking realisation about her husband or Bill Nighy’s jaded rock star behaving disgracefully, there are plenty of memorable scenes in Richard Curtis’ much-loved Christmas staple. Even after repeated viewings, it can be relied upon to deliver a cheery festive blast.

EFL Cup, Arsenal v Sunderland, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

EastEnders , 7.30pm, BBC1

, 7.30pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

