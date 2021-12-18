'Agatha Raisin' Christmas special 2021 — air date, cast and everything we know

Fancy a Christmas conundrum!? Well, we've got just the thing in the Agatha Raisin Christmas special 2021. Ashley Jensen (Afterlife) returns to our screens this festive season and is literally hot on her killer heels for an intriguing Yuletide scandal. Here's everything we know...

When does the 'Agatha Raisin' Christmas special 2021 air?

Agatha Raisin airs on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 8pm on Sky Max HD & Sky Showcase HD; and from Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Acorn TV.

Agatha Raisin: What’s the story?

In Kissing Christmas Goodbye, Agatha is in need of a well-earned break and is hoping to relax this festive season. But as her always-eager assistant Roy (Mathew Horne) begins organising the decorations and an epic Christmas feast, Agatha receives a letter from elderly aristocrat Phyllis Tamworthy (Maggie McCarthy), begging for ‘protection’…

Agatha Raisin: Does Agatha feel compelled to investigate?

You bet! Intrigued, Agatha literally can’t help herself… she just HAS to get involved, and events soon take a sinister turn when Phyllis is poisoned! Can Agatha solve the case AND plan a Christmas to remember?

Agatha Raisin: Who’s in it?

Alongside Ashley, all our favourites return for this festive treat. As we’ve mentioned, Mathew Horne is back as Agatha’s trusty assistant Roy, alongside Jason Merrells as Sir Charles Fraith and Lucy Lieman as Agatha’s close friend Sarah Bloxby, who ‘finds her calling' in this special episode. Matt McCooey also returns as Detective Bill Wong, with Marcia Warren as eccentric Mrs Boggle.

Agatha Raisin: what about guest stars?

Former Coronation Street star Maggie McCarthy guests as Lady of the Manor Phyllis Tamworthy, with Benidorm’s Janine Duvitski as her mysterious housekeeper Doris Crampton. The grown-up Tamworthy children are played by a host of well-known faces. Son Jeffrey is played by none other than Porridge star Kevin Bishop, with Phyllis’s daughters Sadie and Fran played by Genius actress Zoe Telford and The Mezzotint’s Emma Cunniffe respectively. Keep a close eye on these suspicious relatives, there’s certainly more to them than meets the eye…

Agatha Raisin: What makes this Christmas Special must-see TV?

With lots of fun and frolics, a few hostile locals, carol singers, snow plus a festive food fight like you’ve NEVER seen before, Agatha and co really are certainly serving up a Christmas to remember making Agatha Raisin destination TV this festive season.

