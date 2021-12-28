TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Dec. 28
By Joanne Lowles published
'Worzel Gummidge: Twitchers' is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
On TV tonight, Mackenzie Crook returns as the world's most famous scarecrow in Worzel Gummidge: Twitchers on BBC1, Sandi Toksvig takes a trio of friends to Norway for Extraordinary Escapes at Christmas on C4 and Monica and Giles are in Copenhagen for more Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.
What's on TV tonight
Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...
Best TV shows on TV tonight
Worzel Gummidge: Twitchers, 7.15pm, BBC1
The sight of rare birds creates excitement as Worzel, having identified them as choughs using his Scarecrow Handbook, wants the kudos of scaring them out of his field. His plan is scuppered when avid birdwatchers descend en masse on Scatterbrook Farm to get a look at the new arrivals. Farmer Braithwaite is not happy, as one of the twitchers is an old enemy! Mackenzie Crook’s take on Worzel weaves fun, folk music and messages about the environment, and there’s another episode tomorrow (7.15pm).
★★★★ IM
Extraordinary Escapes at Christmas with Sandi Toksvig, 8pm, C4
Sandi treats a trio of fab females to a festive mini-break in Norway. Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock goes whale watching and hopes to see the aurora borealis, Dragons’ Den’s Deborah Meaden meets a pack of wolves, and Cold Feet star Fay Ripley chops down her own Christmas tree to decorate Sandi’s mountain-top abode.
★★★★ JL
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, 9pm, BBC2
Giles Coren and Monica Galetti explore Copenhagen’s unique Nimb Hotel, which takes the business of making their guests happy very seriously. The Nimb puts a big emphasis on enjoyment, and as Giles and Monica find out when they go behind the scenes, the staff will do anything for their customers, including taking full advantage of the amusement park (built in the 19th century!) in the historic Tivoli Gardens the building overlooks.
★★★ JH
Best box set to watch on TV tonight
Emily in Paris, season 2, Netflix
Sex and the City creator Darren Star’s glossy comedy drama was a big hit for Netflix last year, providing a bright spot during a gloomy time. Lily Collins stars as American-abroad Emily Cooper, an eager young marketing executive with a unique fashion sense, who has relocated from Chicago to Paris for work. The second season sees life becoming more complicated and chaotic for Emily as she finds herself caught up in a love triangle with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and his ex and her new friend Camille (Camille Razat), who wants to rekindle their romance.
Best film to watch on TV today
Free Guy, Disney+
Ryan Reynolds stars as Guy, an ordinary bank clerk who begins to realise he’s a character inside a computer game. Worse, he’s an NPC, which means Non Player Character, the ones who are only there to be decorative or get shot! Enter Jodie Comer in two roles, as the programmer who might have the key to Guy’s future and as a character within the game who may also have the key to his heart. Fast-moving, smart and tons of fun, this entertaining film is like an updated version of
The Truman Show.
Live Sport
- World Darts Championship, 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
- Cricket, The Ashes, 11pm, BT Sport 1
Soaps on TV tonight
- EastEnders, 8.10pm, BBC1
- Emmerdale, 7pm, ITV
- Coronation Street, 9pm, ITV
- Hollyoaks, 6pm, C4
If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…
Don't miss Worzel Gummidge: Twitchers on TV tonight – great fun for all the family.
Happy viewing!
