TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, January 4

The Language of Love, 10pm, C4

Davina McCall and Ricky Merino host. (Image credit: C4)

Can chemistry bridge the language barrier? That’s the question posed by this dating show, presented by Davina McCall and Spanish actor Ricky Merino and set

in a beautiful Spanish villa. Twelve singletons – six Brits and six Spaniards – all hope to find love under the sun, but when no one speaks the same language, getting to know one another is a little tricky. In this first episode, the participants pick who they want to spend the next few days with. Think Love Island with subtitles!

★★★ JL

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, 9pm, Channel 5

Ben meets Alex (and pet pooch Peanut). (Image credit: Channel 5)

In the arid mountains of northern Portugal, Ben meets Alex, a 39-year-old former retail manager, on his 35-acre farm. Alex bought it two years ago in a derelict state and has worked hard to restore the farmhouse and build himself a life in this isolated spot. Ben asks why a relatively young man would want to live in such solitude, which is when Alex opens up about the past traumas that have led him here. Ben’s visit also takes a spiritual turn when he meets Ira, a friend of Alex with her own story to share, who wants to open a retreat.

★★★ JL

Holby City, 7.50pm, BBC1

Regina’s appointment surprises the staff. (Image credit: BBC)

Despite worsening symptoms from her brain tumour, Jac is all set for a crucial meeting with the Clinical Strategy Directorate to discuss pulling Holby out of ‘Recovery Support’. Jac, Hanssen and Max are surprised to find that Regina Marriott (Karen Ascoe) is the new CSD director and she wants a tour of the hospital. Later, when Jac makes a breakthrough in theatre, Regina’s impressed. Can Jac now save the hospital – or could she be in jeopardy?

★★★★ VW

Cobra Kai, season 4, Netflix

Daniel and Johnny played by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. (Image credit: Netflix)

Long-time martial-arts rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will need to bury their differences for good when The Karate Kid spin-off series returns for a fourth season. It’s the only way they will be able to stop ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), aided by his old Vietnam war buddy Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), from winning LA’s All Valley Karate Tournament. The stakes are particularly high this year – the losers will have to leave the area for good. But can Daniel and Johnny really bring themselves to bury the hatchet?

Rocketman, 9pm, Film4

Taron Egerton in a typically understated Elton moment. (Image credit: C4)

This splashy, lavish biopic charts the life of Elton John (superbly played by Taron Egerton), beginning with shy Reggie Dwight from Pinner, taking in his song-writing partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and on to international stardom. But fame doesn’t help Elton shake off his demons... A film full of colour, spectacle and hits.

Cricket, The Ashes, 10.30pm, BT Sport 1

The Language of Love

