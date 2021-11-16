TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 16

On TV tonight, comedian Rhod Gilbert takes over the presenting duties for an inspirational DIY SOS: Children in Need Special on BBC1, Robert Rinder and Scarlett Moffatt star in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special on ITV and on C4 friends and actors Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming start a fun-filled journey in Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

DIY SOS: Children in Need Special, 9pm, BBC1

Pudsey and Rhod Gilbert get busy for Children in Need. (Image credit: BBC)

There’s something different about the team tonight... Comedian Rhod Gilbert has taken over from Nick Knowles! Rhod taps into his inner child as the remarkable DIY SOS-ers and the wonderful volunteers put their all into transforming a field in Hull into a state-of-the-art adventure campsite for St Michael’s Youth Project. In eight days! Covid restrictions, supply issues, an increase in the cost of materials and, of course, the weather, mean it’s a big ask… Emotional, inspirational and worthy in the best sense of the word.

★★★★ ER

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity Special, 9pm, ITV

Robert Rinder takes part in the quiz show. (Image credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson hosts a celebrity special edition of the series, beginning with Robert Rinder and Scarlett Moffatt. The celebrities will be answering 15 questions that could land their chosen charities a lot of money. Our guess is that Robert will be fairly good at this – cool under pressure with a broad range of knowledge. If he gets stuck he can Ask the Host, go 50-50 or Call a Friend – and our guess is his best pal Benedict Cumberbatch might be on speed dial. Other guests featured across the week are Jimmy Carr, Jim Moir and Harry Redknapp. Continues until Friday.

★★★★ MC

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland, 9.15pm, C4

Alan and Miriam take to the road. (Image credit: C4)

Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming may be Hollywood actors but neither have forgotten their Scottish roots and in this warm-hearted travelogue they’ll be revisiting places that mean a lot to them. This first episode sees them travel to Glasgow, where Miriam’s immigrant family made their home, before moving on to the Highlands, where Alan stakes a claim to Cawdor Castle and opens up about his painful childhood with an abusive father. It’s a moving moment, but otherwise this is a joyful journey as we tag along with two old pals who love nothing better than each other’s company.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Shrink Next Door, season 1 (first three episodes from Fri, Nov. 12, then weekly), Apple TV+

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Based on a true story, this intriguing new series stars Will Ferrell as patient Marty Markowitz and Paul Rudd as his psychiatrist Dr Herschkopf. The usually larger-than-life Ferrell is charming as Marty, a gentle soul who suffers panic attacks, is bullied by his ex-girlfriend, and is sent to see a shrink by his concerned sister. Their first session is unconventional – they end up playing basketball – and there are a few warning signs, but Herschkopf does appear to get results. However, as the opening sequences of the first episode teases, their relationship is destined to take a dramatic turn. You’ll enjoy this even more if you don’t already know the remarkable details of this true-life case.

Best film to watch on TV today

Top Hat, 1pm, BBC2

This effervescent Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers musical was the perfect panacea for Depression-era audiences and every one of Irving Berlin’s five songs from the film was a hit. Its breathtaking finale, The Piccolino, is a rarely matched dancing tour de force that took more than 100 hours of rehearsal to perfect. The scenes where Astaire flies off to Venice are out-takes from a previous Astaire-Rogers film, Flying Down to Rio.



Live Sport

World Cup Qualifier, Wales v Belgium, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

