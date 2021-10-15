'Miriam and Alan in Scotland' - Release date and everything you need to know about Channel 4's new travel series

Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming will be travelling around the Highlands in a van

Miriam and Alan in Scotland will see the two actor friends travelling all over Alan's homeland in an upcoming Channel 4 travel series.

Miriam Margolyes, who's best known for her portrayal of Mrs Sprout in the Harry Potter films, struck up a friendship with Cumming, who's screen hits include GoldenEye and The Good Wife, while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

During a recent Silver Pride event, Alan confirmed he was making the series, saying... “I’m going to go around Scotland – a travel show, around Scotland, in a van with Miriam Margolyes… Who knows what that’ll be like!”

Here's everything we know so far...

When will 'Miriam and Alan in Scotland' be on TV?

The pair filmed the three-part travel series over the summer and it's due to arrive on Channel 4 later this autumn. Once there's an official broadcast date, we'll let you know!

What else do we know about 'Miriam and Alan in Scotland'?

A statement from Channel 4 gives a hint of what the pair will be getting up to...

"Hollywood actors Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming get cosy in a mobile home, as they roll back the decades and return to their Scottish roots. Their wit and banter mixing comedy and confession with the utterly outrageous. Part rediscovery, part revelation, total riot, they are on a mission to uncover the country of their youth, as they roll along Scotland’s cities, Highlands, and into its wildest places.

"A journey that begins in their once mutual home of Glasgow and up the West coast, across the far Highlands, and back down the East side, as the duo encounter a fascinating cast of Scottish characters from a Gaelic rapper and modern witches to a ‘Zen golfer’ and a noble Lady that Alan believes could be his distant relative!"

Where else will Miriam and Alan be going during the show?

The series was filmed between June and August of 2021 and the pair were spotted by the staff at Shopmobility Dingwall, which borders the Highlands, when they popped in. Could the two stars have been enjoying the mountains or did they pop in to see Dingwall Castle, which was established by Norse settlers in the area in the 11th century? We shall see...

Alan's Instagram account also provides us with a few clues as to where the pair have been, with the star very excited at the prospect of visiting Cawdor Castle, a few months ago.

The Castle is connected to Shakespeare's famous play, MacBeth, with the title character made 'Thane of Cawdor', as Alan hints at in this video. Could the pair be checking out the famous literary character's digs?

A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingsnaps) A photo posted by on

He also shared a clip of himself getting a chairlift up a mountainside in Glencoe, an area famed for its natural beauty and wildlife such as red deer and golden eagles. The infamous Glencoe Massacre also took place here in 1692. Where is Miriam though? We hope she didn't slip off before they got to the top!

A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingsnaps) A photo posted by on

Here he is catching some rays with Miriam. (This one doesn't tell us much about where they're going, but we love it just the same).

A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingsnaps) A photo posted by on

...and finally, here's Alan watching his pal eat a 'seriously important soup' called Cullen Skink. A spot of detective work (thanks Google) tells us this is "a thick Scottish soup made of smoked haddock, potatoes and onions. An authentic Cullen skink will use finnan haddie, but it may be prepared with any other undyed smoked haddock."

But more importantly, the web tells us this soup is a local speciality in the town of Cullen in Moray, on the northeast coast of Scotland, so it seems we can expect our two intrepid travellers to be heading that way!

A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingsnaps) A photo posted by on

How did Channel 4 come up with the idea for 'Miriam and Alan in Scotland'?

Channel 4 bosses reportedly came up with the idea for a travelogue when they saw the pair hit it off on The Graham Norton Show.

“The reason they’ve asked me to do this is that we went on Graham Norton‘s Show… Miriam was there, showing her knickers, and I was like, ‘No Miriam, no!’ I slapped her down a couple of times when she was trying to get a bit saucy,” says Alan.

Check out the episode below, if you missed it first time around.

Is there a trailer for 'Miriam and Alan in Scotland'?

There's no trailer yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as one lands!