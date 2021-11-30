TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 30

On TV tonight, former politician Ed Balls is the final celebrity to have the Who Do You Think You Are? treatment as this fascinating series comes to a close on BBC1. On C4, Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland continues with plenty of raw onions and honest conversations and there's a new series of the brilliant Amazing Hotels on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Who Do You Think You Are? 9pm, BBC1

Ed at HMS Victory, Portsmouth. (Image credit: BBC)

Many of the celebrities who research their family history discover that their ancestors did some good in their lives. So we feel poor Ed Balls’ pain when he unearths a grim story about his three-times paternal grandfather William Dunbar’s time as a doctor at a 19th-century workhouse. Meanwhile, there are sad findings, but also some pride, as the former MP looks into his maternal line and learns that his four-times great-grandfather Christopher Green went to prison in the early 19th century as the result of a fight for his rights. An engrossing end to what has been another tip-top series.

★★★★ CC

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland, 9pm, C4

Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes. (Image credit: C4)

Onions, golf and friendship sum up this final episode as actors Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes conclude their Scottish travels. After a quick trip to a champion butcher to make their own kosher haggis and vegan white pudding, they try to enjoy a round of golf, but it’s not really the sport for them. Then they visit Alan’s lovely mum, eat a lot of raw onions (Miriam has one every day for breakfast) and head to the majestic Abbotsford, once home to novelist Sir Walter Scott.

★★★ JL

Amazing Hotels, 8pm, BBC2

Monica and Giles at your service! (Image credit: BBC)

Monica Galetti and Giles Coren are packing their bags for a fourth series and the first stop on their latest trip is ION Adventure Hotel in the Icelandic wilderness. Guests here probably won’t get a tan, but they can watch lava spew from an active volcano, take an ice-cold swim between two of Earth’s tectonic plates and walk underneath a glacier. Yet what sets this series apart is seeing the presenters earn their keep, and in the hotel’s kitchen Monica is particularly impressed by the geothermal rye bread, which is baked in the warm earth.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+

The Fab Four. (Image credit: Disney+)

An absolute must for Beatles fans, this three-part, six-hour documentary from The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is made up of unused footage from the 1970 documentary Let It Be, which captured the Fab Four as they wrote, rehearsed and recorded the album of the same name. While the original film conveyed this as a fractious experience, Jackson’s series showcases the fun the band – together with producer George Martin and guest keyboard player Billy Preston – were having as they raced to finish 14 tracks ahead of a TV special that never happened. Musos will enjoy hearing familiar songs as works in progress, as well as the jam sessions, jokes and famous rooftop performance.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Mahanagar, 2.45am, C4

Director Satyajit Ray continues his domination of Indian cinema with this delicate, but utterly compelling, portrait of the changing role of women in 1960s India. Madhabi Mukherjee is the wife of bank clerk Anil Chatterjee who has to face old-fashioned disgrace when she gets a job as a saleswoman. A charming – and still relevant today – minor masterpiece.

Live Sport

Snooker: UK Championship , 1pm, BBC2

, 1pm, BBC2 Women's World Cup Qualifier, England v Latvia, 6.15pm (k-o 7pm), ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30pm, BBC1

, 7.30pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Hollyoaks , 6.30pm, C4

, 6.30pm, C4 Neighbours, 6pm, Channel 5

