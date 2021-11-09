TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 9

On TV tonight, Pixie Lott discovers she is not the first singer in the family in Who Do You Think You Are? on BBC1, the brilliant Impeachment: American Crime Story continues on BBC2 and it's 'Free-From' week in The Great British Bake Off on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Who Do You Think You Are? 9pm, BBC1

Singer Pixie Lott discovers more about her family history. (Image credit: BBC)

This series is particularly enthralling when we see someone learning that their talent is inherited. Singer Pixie Lott is over the moon to find she’s not the first person in her family to have a penchant for music. Her maternal great-great-great-grandfather was in the Household Cavalry band in the 19th century and his son and grandson were musically inclined. There are also emotional moments as Pixie learns about her maternal great-grandmother’s poverty-stricken childhood and the harrowing World War One experiences of her paternal great-grandfather.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, 9.15pm, BBC2

The tale of the tape: Linda collects proof. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s August 1997 and Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), increasingly frustrated at being unable to get back into the White House, begins to confide more and more in Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson). Relieved to unburden herself of her situation and her relationship with the President, Monica seems oblivious when Linda asks questions like ‘remind me, when was the exact date that happened?’. At the suggestion of literary agent Lucianne Goldberg (a scene-stealing Margo Martindale), Linda is taping all of their – very frequent – phone calls to provide concrete proof of the President’s indiscretions…

The Great British Bake Off 2021, 8pm, C4

Noel, Prue and Paul oversee a ‘Free-From’ week. (Image credit: C4)

We’ve always wished there was a loophole in Bake Off rules that allowed departed bakers to make honorary comebacks – this week’s Free-From theme featuring alternative ingredients would have been a perfect showcase for the much-missed Freya, a dab hand at whipping up vegan masterpieces! Hopefully, the remaining bakers picked up some tips from her as they must demonstrate versatility and creativity by concocting a signature without dairy products, before a vegan technical and then some gluten-free celebration cakes for the showstopper. But who will make it to next week’s semi-final?

Showtrial, season 1, BBC iPlayer

Tracy Ifeachor and Celine Buckens as Cleo and Talitha. (Image credit: BBC)

If you’ve missed this thrilling legal drama that’s currently showing on Sunday nights on BBC1 (and that's brought to us by the same people who made Line of Duty), then catch the whole five episodes on BBC iPlayer now. The drama follows the investigation into the disappearance of a Bristol student and the arrest and trial of a fellow student, Talitha Campbell, charged with conspiring to murder her. Celine Buckens impresses as the latter, a troubled posh girl whose behaviour threatens to alienate the duty solicitor, Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor), assigned to defend her. A fascinating look at how attitudes towards class and gender can impact the legal process.

Eat Pray Love, 8.10am & 6.30pm, Sky Cinema Drama/NOW

Javier Bardem and Julia Roberts star. (Image credit: Sky)

Uber producer/director/writer Ryan Murphy (the showrunner behind Impeachment, see above) found time to direct this glossy adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert’s bestselling memoir in 2010. Julia Roberts stars as the American divorcee on a (literal) journey of self-discovery that involves, yes, eating, religion and romance. Javier Bardem, who co-stars as one of her love interests, can be seen next month as Desi Arnaz (with Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball) in Amazon Prime’s Being the Ricardos.

