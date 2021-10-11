TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 12

On TV tonight, comedian Josh Widdicombe discovers a few royal surprises in his family tree as a new series of Who Do You Think You Are? begins on BBC1, it's delicious Dessert Week on The Great British Bake Off on C4 and Richard Ayoade presents a new quiz show, Question Team, on Dave. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Who Do You Think You Are? 9pm, BBC1

Josh discovers he descends from royalty. (Image credit: BBC)

Whenever a celebrity is handed their family tree on a thick scroll in this series, you know it’s going to be impressive! So it proves for Josh Widdicombe, as he unearths some very well-heeled forebears in his paternal roots, from Stuart courtier Henry Rich, who faced mixed fortunes as a friend of Charles I, to Elizabeth I’s lady-in-waiting Lettice Knollys, who became the queen’s love rival! The disbelief on Josh’s face when he finds out he’s descended from royalty himself is a joy to watch in this fabulous start to the series.

★★★★★ CC

The Great British Bake Off 2021, 8pm, C4

Noel, Prue and Paul are excited about lashings of perfect puddings. (Image credit: C4)

There’s nothing quite like a yummy sweet treat to finish off a meal in style and the proof will definitely be in the pudding as it’s Dessert Week in the tent! To kick things off, the bakers offer up their own take on a pavlova. ‘It’s egg whites and sugar, what could go wrong?’ chirps one contestant before Paul and Dame Prue go on to list the (many!) potential pitfalls. Then a technical involving gooey toffee that requires ‘serious multitasking’, is followed by a fabulously fiddly showstopper featuring a tasty dessert encased in a beautifully patterned Joconde sponge. But who will end up being crowned King or Queen of Puddings?

★★★★ CC

Question Team, 10pm, Dave

Richard Ayoade hosts a new quiz show. (Image credit: Dave)

Richard Ayoade hosts this fun and off-piste quiz show in his inimitable deadpan style, where in a big twist, it’s the celebrity guests themselves who set the questions. Each week three comedians join Richard in the studio to ask the others a round of questions inspired by their own interests. Tonight, Bob Mortimer has questions about his favourite DIY superstore, Kerry Godliman will be quizzing everyone on camping and Thanyia Moore is putting on a pop quiz. Guests later in the series include Katherine Ryan, James Acaster, Rosie Jones and Johnny Vegas.

★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Among the Stars, season 1, Disney+

Captain Chris Cassidy. (Image credit: Disney+)

The dangers of space moonwalks are brought vividly to life in a behind-the-scenes look at the world of NASA and its astronauts. This six-part docuseries follows Captain Chris Cassidy as he takes on a critically important mission to the International Space Station to repair a $2billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. Filmed over two years, the series combines personal video diaries and film footage – with cameras stationed both on Earth and in space – to show viewers the high-stakes work of the NASA team.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Mother, 9pm, BBC4

This 2003 drama from director Roger Michell, who died last month, stars Anne Reid as a widow in her sixties who begins an affair with her daughter’s partner (a pre-Bond Daniel Craig).

Live Sport

World Cup Qualifier, England v Hungary , 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV

, 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV World Cup Qualifier, Faroe Islands v Scotland, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Who Do You ThinkYou Are? on TV tonight – Josh Widdicombe discovers he's actually pretty fancy!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!